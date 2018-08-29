Portugal turns notorious political prison into museum

Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes poses for a portrait at the prison. Historian Irene Pimentel said the national curriculum in schools also paid too little attention to the Salazar era. "But now the grandsons and granddaughters of those who...more

Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes poses for a portrait at the prison. Historian Irene Pimentel said the national curriculum in schools also paid too little attention to the Salazar era. "But now the grandsons and granddaughters of those who lived through the dictatorship are becoming interested in what happened and those who lived during the regime are getting older," Pimentel said. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

