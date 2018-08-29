Portugal turns notorious political prison into museum
Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes walks at the prison in Peniche Portugal July 31, 2018. Portugal plans to turn a notorious prison where anti-fascist activists were once beaten and tortured into a museum to help ensure that the memories and...more
A corridor of cells. And as support for far-right groups grows across Europe, the survivors say it is vital that younger generations learn about their suffering under Antonio Salazar, Europe's longest serving right-wing dictator. REUTERS/Rafael...more
A view shows the entrance to the former political prison. Salazar ruled Portugal with an iron hand from 1932 till his death in 1968, though his regime only finally crumbled in 1974, in the bloodless 'Carnation' revolution. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Punishment cells are seen. The towering fortress prison in the town of Peniche, some 100 km (60 miles) north of Lisbon, was the largest jail of its kind in the Salazar era. There, his secret police, known as the PIDE, dealt mercilessly with opponents...more
Old stoves are seen in the kitchen. It will reopen next April as a museum devoted to the anti-Salazar resistance and the fight for freedom after Portugal's minority Socialist government, backed by the Communists who helped to topple the regime in...more
Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes explains what life was like at the former political prison. Standing in the cell where he spent nearly a decade of his life, veteran Communist activist Domingos Abrantes, now 82, recalled the sleep...more
A barred window is seen inside a cell. "We spent 22 to 23 hours a day inside the cell and we got punished a lot. But I have visited dozens of schools across the country (in recent decades) and when I tell my story some kids ask me if it really...more
Windows with bars are seen. "The best way to respect the memory of those who sacrificed themselves is to make sure fascism doesn't ever return. The far-right is growing in Europe so it's now more important than ever to tell younger generations about...more
A mug used by prisoners. Activists say previous governments have often intentionally sought to eradicate memories of Portugal's fascist past. For example some sites, including Salazar's secret police HQ in Lisbon, have been turned into luxury flats...more
Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes poses for a portrait at the prison. Historian Irene Pimentel said the national curriculum in schools also paid too little attention to the Salazar era. "But now the grandsons and granddaughters of those who...more
The bars of a window. The Peniche museum is not the only current initiative trying to keep memories alive. In May a fortress used by Salazar as his holiday residence was turned into an artistic hub. Filmmakers and theater producers are also starting...more
Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes sits in the visiting room. Paula Silva, director of Cultural Heritage which will manage the museum, said: "Freedom is a human right but it can vanish." REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes poses for a portrait. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Barred windows are seen. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A window with bars is seen inside a cell. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Former political prisoner Domingos Abrantes is seen through the peephole in a cell door. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
