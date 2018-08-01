Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa remove an election banner with the face of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soldiers beat a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa outside the party's headquarters as they await the results of the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters hold spent rounds and show injuries after soldiers opened fire outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change react as soldiers prepare to disperse crowds outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Soldiers open fire to disperse crowds of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa react as they block a street in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A supporter of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party of Nelson Chamisa gestures to the riot police as they march on the streets of Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators set fire to wooden pallets and rubbish as they await election results in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change opposition party of Nelson Chamisa demonstrate outside the party's headquarters as they await results of general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa demonstrate as they await results of general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party douse their faces after teargas was fired during clashes in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) set fire to cardboard and rubbish during demonstrations over election results in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa demonstrate as they await results of general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa demonstrate as they await results of general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers move in to disperse crowds of opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Soldiers disperse crowds of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change flee as soldiers prepare to disperse crowds outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Soldiers open fire to disperse crowds of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Members of the military patrol the streets during riots in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Locals run as members of the military approach them during riots in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A military tank patrols the streets during the riots in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man runs as supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa burn barricades in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa burn an election banner with the face of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa react as they block a street in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa gestures next to riot police in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa carry stones as they block the streets of Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa carry stones as they block the streets of Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
