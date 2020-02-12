Postcards from Antarctica
An iceberg floats near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Chinstrap Penguins walk in the snow at Orne Harbor, February 6. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Icebergs are seen out of a window of the Esperanza Ship near Orne Harbour, February 6. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
General view of a mountain from Fournier Bay, February 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A wounded whale that lost part of one of its fins swims near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Fournier Bay, February February 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Chinstrap Penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A seal is seen on ice that floats near Fournier Bay, February 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, February 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Chinstrap Penguins swim near a glacier at Snow Island, January 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
