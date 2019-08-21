Postcards from Greenland
An iceberg floats in a fjord near Tasiilaq. Greenland is strategically important for the U.S. military and its ballistic missile early-warning system since the shortest route from Europe to North America runs via the Arctic island. The United States...more
Snow covered mountains rise above the harbour and town of Tasiilaq. Greenland lacks basic infrastructure for its tiny population of 56,000. There are no roads between the country's 17 towns and only one commercial international airport, forcing...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq. Greenland, once a colony of Denmark, became a formal territory of the Nordic kingdom in 1953 and was granted broad self-governing autonomy, excluding only foreign affairs and defense, under...more
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq. Picture taken June 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy plays on a trampoline in the town of Tasiilaq. Since 2009 Greenland has held the right to declare independence from Denmark. If Greenland do so, it could choose to become associated with the United States. But few Greenlanders see...more
Sunshine lights up the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq. When Greenland was still a colony and the Cold War with the Soviet Union was escalating, the United States under then-President Harry Truman sought to buy the island as a strategic asset, but...more
A man walks along the road in the evening sunshine through the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. The Arctic region sits at a geopolitical intersection of renewed rivalry between world powers China, Russia and the United States, and - with its melting ice...more
Glaciers wind their way through mountains on the way to the coast above eastern Greenland. Washington wants a greater military presence in Greenland to better defend its Thule Air Base and enhance surveillance of the waters between the island and the...more
A man walks to his boat past a number of abandoned and dry-docked boats in the town of Tasiilaq. Greenland has an estimated 50 billion barrels of offshore oil and gas reserves, as yet unexploited. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The snow-covered shore is reflected in the still water of a fjord near Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young boys play a game of soccer on a field of bricks in Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A band plays music during a late night dance in the town of Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young girl sits on a stone and smokes in the late evening sunshine above the town of Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Crevasses form on top of the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The setting sun illuminates the face of seal hunter Henrik Josvasson near the town of Tasiilaq. Picture taken June 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A general view of Thule Air Base. The U.S. military stationed personnel at some 50 bases in Greenland during the Cold War, but a renegotiation of their presence with Denmark in 2004 whittled it down to the Thule Air Base only. A few hundred U.S....more
A glacial terminus is seen above the east coast of Greenland. The island, whose capital Nuuk is closer to New York than the Danish capital Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil and natural gas wealth. But development has been slow, leaving its economy...more
Young native Greenlanders take advantage of the last rays of daylight on a hill above the town of Tasiilaq. Picture taken June 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A sled dog chained to a small shelter looks at a tire in the town of Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sunshine strikes the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An iceberg floats in a fjord near Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A small skiff motors past an iceberg in the open ocean near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson SEARCH "JACKSON TASIILAQ" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
A large crevasse forms near the calving front of the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Meltwater pools are seen on top of the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
