Postcards from Greenland

A young boy plays on a trampoline in the town of Tasiilaq. Since 2009 Greenland has held the right to declare independence from Denmark. If Greenland do so, it could choose to become associated with the United States. But few Greenlanders see...more

A young boy plays on a trampoline in the town of Tasiilaq. Since 2009 Greenland has held the right to declare independence from Denmark. If Greenland do so, it could choose to become associated with the United States. But few Greenlanders see independence as viable given their economic dependence on Denmark, part of the affluent European Union. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close