Postcards from Iowa
A view of the Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A cow sculpture placed next to a tree at Toledo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A snow covered Iowa license plate in Kelley. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The sun sets behind a farm in Grimes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cattle graze in a snow-covered cornfield near Newburg. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Corn is loaded into a truck to be transported for ethanol production in Kelley. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A car parked in front of the 2018 Creative Visions memorial wall mural in Des Moines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks in silhouette past a closed down cafe in Marshalltown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ice is seen at a traffic sign along a road near Dubuque. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Graffiti decorates the wall of an Italian-American venue in Des Moines. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A placard of Uncle Sam sits outside a house in Indianola. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Snow-covered vintage cars in a parking lot in Waterloo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A road sign near Indianola. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A snow-covered corn field next to silos near Holland. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A vintage truck covered with snow in Waterloo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Cattle is seen at a farm in Toledo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Wind turbines are pictured during sunset near Holland. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sign for a pharmacy is seen in Fort Dodge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign placed at a parking lot next to a church near Pocahontas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
Canadian island abuzz over Harry and Meghan's arrival
Images from around the royally named Victoria, British Columbia, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie have settled, for now, into a seaside...
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lock down at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Virus dampens Lunar New Year in China
China suspended public transport in 10 cities, stranding millions of people at the start of the holiday as authorities rush to contain a virus that has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 800.
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Canadian island abuzz over Harry and Meghan's arrival
Images from around the royally named Victoria, British Columbia, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie have settled, for now, into a seaside home.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lock down at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Migrants enter Mexico under watch of security forces
Hundreds of Central Americans crossed the Guatemalan border into Mexico early on Thursday, testing the Mexican government's resolve to stem the movement of people north under pressure from the United States.
World leaders mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
World leaders voiced alarm at resurgent anti-Semitism as they gathered at Israel's national Holocaust Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.