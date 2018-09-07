Postcards from Pyongyang
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen lit up ahead of 70th anniversary of country's foundation in Pyongyang, September 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student sings during a class at a teachers' training college during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee works at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A soldier stands next to his motorcycle. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents pass by a painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees enjoy a swimming pool at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A truck drives past high rise buildings ahead of 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl is helped by a caretaker at a kindergarten and daycare for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students study in a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen control the traffic at a square. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A model of a missile is seen inside a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A teacher stands under the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il during a lecture at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees run towards their department at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Commuters travel in a bus. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children sing in a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee works at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A swing in the form of a missile is seen at a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students use VR glasses during a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An overseas North Korean citizen leaves flowers in mark of respect in front of paintings featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Iraqi protesters torch government building
Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.
Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018
Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and...
India throws out ban on gay sex
India's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex, in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations across India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Powerful quake hits Japanese island
A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
Iraqi protesters torch government building
Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.
Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival
The festival was inspired by a dispute between the Spanish town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza s residents attempt to make them as dirty as possible.
Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018
Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit" in the 1970s and '80s, has died at the age of 82.
India throws out ban on gay sex
India's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex, in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations across India.
Idlib residents prepare for battle
Civilians of Idlib, Syria s last major stronghold of active opposition, prepare for an expected army offensive by constructing improvised gas masks and building underground shelters.
Movie history up for auction
Iconic memorabilia from "Star Wars", "Terminator 2", "Superman" and other blockbusters will go to the highest bidder later this month in London.