Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2018 | 7:50am EDT

Postcards from Pyongyang

The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen lit up ahead of 70th anniversary of country's foundation in Pyongyang, September 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen lit up ahead of 70th anniversary of country's foundation in Pyongyang, September 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen lit up ahead of 70th anniversary of country's foundation in Pyongyang, September 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 20
A student sings during a class at a teachers' training college during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student sings during a class at a teachers' training college during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A student sings during a class at a teachers' training college during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 20
An employee works at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee works at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An employee works at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 20
A soldier stands next to his motorcycle. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A soldier stands next to his motorcycle. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A soldier stands next to his motorcycle. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 20
Residents pass by a painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents pass by a painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Residents pass by a painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 20
Employees enjoy a swimming pool at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Employees enjoy a swimming pool at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Employees enjoy a swimming pool at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 20
A truck drives past high rise buildings ahead of 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A truck drives past high rise buildings ahead of 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A truck drives past high rise buildings ahead of 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 20
A girl is helped by a caretaker at a kindergarten and daycare for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl is helped by a caretaker at a kindergarten and daycare for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A girl is helped by a caretaker at a kindergarten and daycare for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 20
Students study in a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students study in a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Students study in a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 20
Policemen control the traffic at a square. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Policemen control the traffic at a square. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Policemen control the traffic at a square. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
A model of a missile is seen inside a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A model of a missile is seen inside a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A model of a missile is seen inside a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 20
A teacher stands under the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il during a lecture at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A teacher stands under the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il during a lecture at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A teacher stands under the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il during a lecture at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 20
Employees run towards their department at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Employees run towards their department at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Employees run towards their department at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
Commuters travel in a bus. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters travel in a bus. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Commuters travel in a bus. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 20
Children sing in a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children sing in a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Children sing in a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 20
An employee works at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee works at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An employee works at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 20
A swing in the form of a missile is seen at a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A swing in the form of a missile is seen at a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A swing in the form of a missile is seen at a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 20
Students use VR glasses during a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students use VR glasses during a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Students use VR glasses during a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 20
An overseas North Korean citizen leaves flowers in mark of respect in front of paintings featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An overseas North Korean citizen leaves flowers in mark of respect in front of paintings featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An overseas North Korean citizen leaves flowers in mark of respect in front of paintings featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 20
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:00am EDT
Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Sep 06 2018
Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018

Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018

Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and...

Sep 06 2018
India throws out ban on gay sex

India throws out ban on gay sex

India's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex, in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations across India.

Sep 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

The festival was inspired by a dispute between the Spanish town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza s residents attempt to make them as dirty as possible.

Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018

Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018

Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit" in the 1970s and '80s, has died at the age of 82.

India throws out ban on gay sex

India throws out ban on gay sex

India's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex, in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations across India.

Idlib residents prepare for battle

Idlib residents prepare for battle

Civilians of Idlib, Syria s last major stronghold of active opposition, prepare for an expected army offensive by constructing improvised gas masks and building underground shelters.

Movie history up for auction

Movie history up for auction

Iconic memorabilia from "Star Wars", "Terminator 2", "Superman" and other blockbusters will go to the highest bidder later this month in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast