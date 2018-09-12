Edition:
United States
Wed Sep 12, 2018

Postcards from Pyongyang

A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Employees enjoy a swimming pool at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A soldier leaves after visiting a natural history museum in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A woman sits in a train at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A man rides past residential buildings in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Commuters wait for a bus in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Commuters travel in a bus in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Commuters read newspapers displayed at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
High-rise buildings are seen in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Railway workers sit in their cabin as a train leaves a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Commuters travel in a train as it leaves a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A man uses his phone as he sits along the Taedong river in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
An employee works at a silk factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A student sings during a class at a teachers' training college during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Students study in a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Policemen control the traffic at a square. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Main Kim Il Sung Square and surrounding buildings are lit up on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
A girl is helped by a caretaker at a kindergarten and daycare for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Employees work at a cosmetic factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
A truck drives past high rise buildings ahead of 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A swing in the form of a missile is seen at a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A man looks out of a bus. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Students use VR glasses during a class at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A soldier stands next to his motorcycle. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An employee works at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A teacher stands under the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il during a lecture at a teachers' training college. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Employees run towards their department at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Children sing in a kindergarten and day care for employees' children at a silk factory. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
An employee works at a cosmetic factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
A woman carries her daughter as she waits to cross a street. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
A trial room is seen at a cosmetic factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Employees work at a cosmetic factory during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Residents pass by a painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Toddlers sing at a kindergarten for farmer's children employed at a cooperative farm during a government organized visit for foreign reporters. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
