Pow wow gathering in New Mexico
Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second day of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico, July 8, 2017....more
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organizers, "A pow wow is a gathering of Indian Nations in a common circle of friendship." Over 100 dancers competed at the 32nd Annual Taos...more
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers say "a pow wow usually begins with a Grand Entry of the dancers. All participants dance into the circle in their respective categories, led...more
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition for women and men is broken down by age group and dance style. These include for men, the traditional, fancy, grass, and most recently, chicken...more
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men's fancy dancers can be recognized by the large double feather bustles worn on their backs. The fancy dancer typically wears a colorful cape...more
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of...more
Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women's fancy shawl dancers are typified by the elaborately beaded capes, moccasins, and leggings. These are complemented by intricately...more
Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
