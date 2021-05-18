Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 18, 2021 | 8:27am EDT

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

People salvage their belongings from a damaged house after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Navabandar village, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. The powerful cyclone hit one of the states where the coronavirus is spreading most quickly in India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An uprooted tree is seen fallen on a car after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, India, May 18. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People pull a rope tied to a damaged boat after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Navabandar village, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Frontline workers help people cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People walk outside a damaged coronavirus vaccination center amid strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Passenger buses are stranded on a waterlogged road after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People attempt to remove uprooted trees from the entrance of a residential building after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, India, May 18. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Waves caused by Cyclone Tauktae crash up on the promenade near the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A woman carrying eggs walks past a damaged commercial building after Cyclone Tauktae hit, in Kodinar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A damaged car is seen on a road after a tree fell on it due to strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Women with their children leave their houses and evacuate to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An uprooted tree is seen on a road after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India May 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People stand next to a fallen tree after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

People come back to their villages after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Prachi village, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A damaged fuel station is seen after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Una, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A policeman directs people to leave as waves approach the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Workers are seen at a damaged coronavirus vaccination center after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People salvage furniture from a damaged restaurant after cyclone Tauktae hit, near Una, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Motorcyclists move past a fallen street light pole after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Una, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India, May 17. Twitter @ompsyram via REUTERS

A man walks past debris from a damaged restaurant after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Kodinar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women take shelter at a pedestrian overpass during heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

People move past electricity poles damaged by cyclone Tauktae, near Una, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

