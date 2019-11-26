Powerful earthquake topples buildings in Albania
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Military personnel and locals work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Military and emergency personnel helps an injured man in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A damaged building is seen in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Military and emergency personnel carry an injured man on a stretcher in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Military and emergency personnel put an injured man on a stretcher near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Police officers stand in front of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Emergency workers carry a women in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
