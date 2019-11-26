Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 26, 2019 | 7:40am EST

Powerful earthquake topples buildings in Albania

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
1 / 15
Military personnel and locals work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Military personnel and locals work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Military personnel and locals work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
2 / 15
Military and emergency personnel helps an injured man in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Military and emergency personnel helps an injured man in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Military and emergency personnel helps an injured man in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
3 / 15
A damaged building is seen in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A damaged building is seen in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A damaged building is seen in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
4 / 15
Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
5 / 15
Military and emergency personnel carry an injured man on a stretcher in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Military and emergency personnel carry an injured man on a stretcher in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Military and emergency personnel carry an injured man on a stretcher in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
6 / 15
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
7 / 15
Military and emergency personnel put an injured man on a stretcher near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Military and emergency personnel put an injured man on a stretcher near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Military and emergency personnel put an injured man on a stretcher near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
8 / 15
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
9 / 15
Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Military and emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
10 / 15
Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
11 / 15
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
12 / 15
Police officers stand in front of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Police officers stand in front of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Police officers stand in front of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
13 / 15
Emergency workers carry a women in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Emergency workers carry a women in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Emergency workers carry a women in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
14 / 15
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Next Slideshows

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of gray scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging...

Nov 25 2019
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to...

Nov 25 2019
Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Nov 25 2019
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Nov 25 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters

Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters

Protests in Iraq ramp up after security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing several people and wounding dozens of others in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Priceless jewels stolen in German museum heist

Priceless jewels stolen in German museum heist

Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures.

Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis made nuclear disarmament a key theme of his visit to Japan, the first by a pope in 38 years, and urged youth to defend the earth and show greater compassion.

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of gray scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Best of the American Music Awards

Best of the American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast