Powerful quake hits Japanese island
People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Landslides caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Members (L) of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) are seen inside Abira town office, damaged by an earthquake, during blackout in Abira town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS
Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake, are seen in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A ceiling of the domestic terminal damaged by an earthquake, is pictured at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People get water from Japan Self-Defence Forces' water tank truck at an area damaged by an earthquake in Atsuma town Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A building damaged by a powerful earthquake is seen in Abira town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A member of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) searches for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS
People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A man is seen at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People line up to buy foods outside a store after an earthquake hit the area in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Vehicles are seen stuck in mud covering the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS
Mud covers the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Social media executives testify before Congress
Executives from Facebook and Twitter defended their companies to skeptical lawmakers over what many members of Congress see as a failure to combat continuing...
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan
Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi protesters torch government building
Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.
Social media executives testify before Congress
Executives from Facebook and Twitter defended their companies to skeptical lawmakers over what many members of Congress see as a failure to combat continuing foreign efforts to influence U.S. politics.
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan
Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Meghan named People's best dressed
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was named the best dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine in a rare royal accolade by the celebrity publication.
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.
Ultra-marathon through the Alps
Runners punish themselves on a 106-mile race through the Alps in the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the world.
Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture
Rising temperatures in Bolivia s highlands have caused a sustained drought of the second largest lake in the country, forcing the indigenous community living around it to search for new ways of life.