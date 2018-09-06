Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2018 | 7:30am EDT

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents. Kyodo/via REUTERS

People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Landslides caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Landslides caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Landslides caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Members (L) of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) are seen inside Abira town office, damaged by an earthquake, during blackout in Abira town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS

Members (L) of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) are seen inside Abira town office, damaged by an earthquake, during blackout in Abira town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Members (L) of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) are seen inside Abira town office, damaged by an earthquake, during blackout in Abira town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake, are seen in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake, are seen in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake, are seen in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
A ceiling of the domestic terminal damaged by an earthquake, is pictured at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A ceiling of the domestic terminal damaged by an earthquake, is pictured at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A ceiling of the domestic terminal damaged by an earthquake, is pictured at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
People get water from Japan Self-Defence Forces' water tank truck at an area damaged by an earthquake in Atsuma town Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

People get water from Japan Self-Defence Forces' water tank truck at an area damaged by an earthquake in Atsuma town Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
People get water from Japan Self-Defence Forces' water tank truck at an area damaged by an earthquake in Atsuma town Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
A building damaged by a powerful earthquake is seen in Abira town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A building damaged by a powerful earthquake is seen in Abira town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
A building damaged by a powerful earthquake is seen in Abira town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
A member of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) searches for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS

A member of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) searches for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A member of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) searches for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Japan Self-Defense Forces/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
People look at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Rescue workers search for survivors from a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A man is seen at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A man is seen at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
A man is seen at an area damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
People line up to buy foods outside a store after an earthquake hit the area in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

People line up to buy foods outside a store after an earthquake hit the area in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
People line up to buy foods outside a store after an earthquake hit the area in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police officers and rescue workers search for survivors from a building damaged by a landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Vehicles are seen stuck in mud covering the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS

Vehicles are seen stuck in mud covering the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Vehicles are seen stuck in mud covering the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Mud covers the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS

Mud covers the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Mud covers the road in Hokkaido. @TAKA_RR via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

7:10am EDT
Social media executives testify before Congress

Social media executives testify before Congress

Executives from Facebook and Twitter defended their companies to skeptical lawmakers over what many members of Congress see as a failure to combat continuing...

Sep 05 2018
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

Sep 05 2018
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sep 05 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Social media executives testify before Congress

Social media executives testify before Congress

Executives from Facebook and Twitter defended their companies to skeptical lawmakers over what many members of Congress see as a failure to combat continuing foreign efforts to influence U.S. politics.

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Meghan named People's best dressed

Meghan named People's best dressed

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was named the best dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine in a rare royal accolade by the celebrity publication.

Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Runners punish themselves on a 106-mile race through the Alps in the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the world.

Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture

Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture

Rising temperatures in Bolivia s highlands have caused a sustained drought of the second largest lake in the country, forcing the indigenous community living around it to search for new ways of life.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast