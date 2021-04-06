Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021. Fans of rapper DMX held a prayer vigil outside the suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack...more
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. A White Plains Hospital spokeswoman declined to release his condition or even confirm to Reuters that DMX, 50, who was born Earl Simmons, was a patient there, citing privacy laws. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital. His family, in a statement widely reported in celebrity media, said he was rushed on April 2 to the facility roughly 30 miles north of New York City after "facing serious health...more
Rapper DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom (R) is embraced by his ex-wife Tashera Simmons (L) at the vigil. Known to his fans by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, Simmons was reported to be on life support on Monday, according to...more
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. Celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard reported over the weekend that Simmons, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11...more
Rapper DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom is embraced by his ex-wife Tashera Simmons (L) at a vigil. The singer, a fixture in the music world since the 1990s, has long struggled with illegal drug use and has spoken about entering rehab in 2019 after...more
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Rapper DMX's son Exodus attends a vigil. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Family members and friends attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Rapper DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom wears a facemask during a vigil. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
