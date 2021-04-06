Edition:
Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021. Fans of rapper DMX held a prayer vigil outside the suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. A White Plains Hospital spokeswoman declined to release his condition or even confirm to Reuters that DMX, 50, who was born Earl Simmons, was a patient there, citing privacy laws. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital. His family, in a statement widely reported in celebrity media, said he was rushed on April 2 to the facility roughly 30 miles north of New York City after "facing serious health issues." REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Rapper DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom (R) is embraced by his ex-wife Tashera Simmons (L) at the vigil. Known to his fans by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, Simmons was reported to be on life support on Monday, according to RollingStone. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. Celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard reported over the weekend that Simmons, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday. Neither his publicist, manager nor his lawyer immediately responded to Reuters request for comment on the singer and the reports. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Rapper DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom is embraced by his ex-wife Tashera Simmons (L) at a vigil. The singer, a fixture in the music world since the 1990s, has long struggled with illegal drug use and has spoken about entering rehab in 2019 after serving federal prison time for tax fraud. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Rapper DMX's son Exodus attends a vigil. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Family members and friends attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Rapper DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom wears a facemask during a vigil. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

