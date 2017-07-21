Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise to learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Gaziantep, Turkey. Wearing chemical suits and gasmasks, Syrian doctors...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. It is a training exercise but the scenario is all too real for many of the doctors, who treated victims of a chemical attack three months ago and suffered symptoms themselves after being...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. The doctors hope the week-long course in southern Turkey organized by the World Health Organization, will leave them better prepared and better protected for any future attack. It is the most...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. The course, near southern Turkey's Gaziantep city, taught medics how to prioritize treatment for the most severely affected victims and protect themselves - using chemical suits and stripping and...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. Around 100 people were killed in the sarin gas attack on the opposition-held northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, the international chemical weapons watchdog OPCW said. Two hundred...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. Osama Darwish, a doctor at Maarat al-Numan hospital around 20 km (nearly 15 miles) north of Khan Sheikhoun, said his colleagues were overwhelmed when around 100 victims of the April sarin attack...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. Like several of his colleagues responding to the April attack, Darwish himself soon started feeling symptoms, most likely through traces of nerve agent on the bodies and clothes of victims...more
A mannequin is seen during a training exercise. For other medics the consequences could have been more severe. The OPCW report released three weeks ago said an ambulance went missing for two hours - the driver passed out shortly after picking up...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. One of the trainers, a veteran of two decades of regional conflict, said the scale of violence in Syria's war sometimes overwhelmed even the most experienced medics. "I can remember many...more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
