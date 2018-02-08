Edition:
Preparing for Pyeongchang

Martti Nomme of Estonia competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual trial, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sho Endo of Japan crashes during freestyle skiing training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reid Watts of Canada trains luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Figure skater Aljona Savchenko of Germany trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Broderick Thompson of Canada trains in alpine skiing, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin in ice hockey training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Figure skaters Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children look on PyeongChang Olympics mascot Soohorang, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Andreas Wellinger of Germany competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An athlete trains in the biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The ski jump venue is reflected in the goggles of a South Korean forerunner, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tilen Sirse of Slovenia trains in men's luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Roman Rees of Germany trains in men's biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Canadian women's team trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Michael Hayboeck of Austria competes in men's normal hill ski jumping individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury trains in freestyle skiing, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway waits to do a training ski jump, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Magdalena Gwizdon of Poland trains in biathlon, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Figure skaters Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica of Italy train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Matt Hamilton of the U.S. plays in mixed doubles round robin curling against Russia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

