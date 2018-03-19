Preparing for the International Space Station
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, is lifted on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the...more
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission...more
NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronaut Richard Arnold, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming...more
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev (L) and NASA astronaut Richard Arnold, who are crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel, attend the final qualification training for their...more
Crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev (C), NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Richard Arnold, attend the final qualification training for their upcoming space mission in Star...more
