Mon Mar 19, 2018

Preparing for the International Space Station

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, is lifted on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
Specialists work on the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, as it is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
Specialists work on the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew , consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, as it is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronaut Richard Arnold, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Security personnel escort the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, as it is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev (L) and NASA astronaut Richard Arnold, who are crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel, attend the final qualification training for their upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, consisting of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia, is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 19, 2018
Crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev (C), NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Richard Arnold, attend the final qualification training for their upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
