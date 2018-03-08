Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 8, 2018 | 3:30pm EST

Preparing for the Paralympics

Francois Frederic of France at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run at The Jeongseon Alpine Centre before the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Francois Frederic of France at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run at The Jeongseon Alpine Centre before the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Francois Frederic of France at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run at The Jeongseon Alpine Centre before the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 25
Lena Schroeder (R) of Norway shares a laugh with her teammates during the para ice hockey practice. Schroeder is the only female para ice hockey player at the Pyeongchang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Lena Schroeder (R) of Norway shares a laugh with her teammates during the para ice hockey practice. Schroeder is the only female para ice hockey player at the Pyeongchang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Lena Schroeder (R) of Norway shares a laugh with her teammates during the para ice hockey practice. Schroeder is the only female para ice hockey player at the Pyeongchang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 25
Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. is seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. is seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. is seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 25
Wheelchairs seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Wheelchairs seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Wheelchairs seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 25
Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen of Canada deliver the stone during the wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen of Canada deliver the stone during the wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen of Canada deliver the stone during the wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 25
Biathlon and Cross Country athlete Yves Bourque of Canada arrives at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Biathlon and Cross Country athlete Yves Bourque of Canada arrives at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Biathlon and Cross Country athlete Yves Bourque of Canada arrives at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 25
Stephen Lawler of the U.S. at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Stephen Lawler of the U.S. at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Stephen Lawler of the U.S. at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 25
Santeri Kiiveri of Finland at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Standing 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Santeri Kiiveri of Finland at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Standing 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Santeri Kiiveri of Finland at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Standing 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 25
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 25
Zdenek Safranek of the Czech Republic prepares to enter the rink for his Ice Hockey team's practice at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Zdenek Safranek of the Czech Republic prepares to enter the rink for his Ice Hockey team's practice at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Zdenek Safranek of the Czech Republic prepares to enter the rink for his Ice Hockey team's practice at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 25
Ola Oiseth and Morten Vaernes of Norway in action during the para ice hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Ola Oiseth and Morten Vaernes of Norway in action during the para ice hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Ola Oiseth and Morten Vaernes of Norway in action during the para ice hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 25
Close up of athletes' wheelchairs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Close up of athletes' wheelchairs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Close up of athletes' wheelchairs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 25
Korean musicians perform for the Poland team welcome ceremony at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Korean musicians perform for the Poland team welcome ceremony at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Korean musicians perform for the Poland team welcome ceremony at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 25
A man clears the snow from the spectators' stands at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

A man clears the snow from the spectators' stands at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A man clears the snow from the spectators' stands at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 25
The Paralympic symbols (The Agitos) are seen at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

The Paralympic symbols (The Agitos) are seen at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
The Paralympic symbols (The Agitos) are seen at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 25
Neutral Paralympic Athlete Marat Romanov is seen during wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Neutral Paralympic Athlete Marat Romanov is seen during wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Neutral Paralympic Athlete Marat Romanov is seen during wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 25
Linda van Impelen of the Netherlands prepares for Alpine Skiing practice. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Linda van Impelen of the Netherlands prepares for Alpine Skiing practice. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Linda van Impelen of the Netherlands prepares for Alpine Skiing practice. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 25
Niels de Langen of the Netherlands at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Niels de Langen of the Netherlands at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Niels de Langen of the Netherlands at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Close
18 / 25
Lena Schroeder of Norway in action during her Ice Hockey team's practice. Schroeder is the only female among 135 Ice Hockey players at the PyeongChang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Lena Schroeder of Norway in action during her Ice Hockey team's practice. Schroeder is the only female among 135 Ice Hockey players at the PyeongChang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Lena Schroeder of Norway in action during her Ice Hockey team's practice. Schroeder is the only female among 135 Ice Hockey players at the PyeongChang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 25
Penny Greely from the U.S. curling team plays pool at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Penny Greely from the U.S. curling team plays pool at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Penny Greely from the U.S. curling team plays pool at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Close
20 / 25
North Korean athletes arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

North Korean athletes arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
North Korean athletes arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Close
21 / 25
Lena Schroeder of Norway (right) in action alongside Jiri Raul (left) and Martin Novak of the Czech Republic during an Ice Hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Lena Schroeder of Norway (right) in action alongside Jiri Raul (left) and Martin Novak of the Czech Republic during an Ice Hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Lena Schroeder of Norway (right) in action alongside Jiri Raul (left) and Martin Novak of the Czech Republic during an Ice Hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
22 / 25
Kirk Black from the U.S. curling team plays air hockey at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Kirk Black from the U.S. curling team plays air hockey at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Kirk Black from the U.S. curling team plays air hockey at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Close
23 / 25
Goran Karlsson and Anders Wistrand of Sweden are seen during their Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Goran Karlsson and Anders Wistrand of Sweden are seen during their Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Goran Karlsson and Anders Wistrand of Sweden are seen during their Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
24 / 25
Daisuke Uehara of Japan is interviewed after his Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Daisuke Uehara of Japan is interviewed after his Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Daisuke Uehara of Japan is interviewed after his Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Best of IAAF Championships

Best of IAAF Championships

Next Slideshows

Best of IAAF Championships

Best of IAAF Championships

Highlights from the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland.

Mar 05 2018
OAR wins Olympic hockey gold

OAR wins Olympic hockey gold

The Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime to claim men's hockey gold.

Feb 25 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15

Highlights from day fifteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 24 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Mark Hamill gets a star

Mark Hamill gets a star

Actor Mark Hamill is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russian soldiers allied with the Syrian government on patrol outside the besieged eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus.

Sri Lanka in state of emergency

Sri Lanka in state of emergency

Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at women and girls around the world on International Women's Day.

Winter storm blows into Northeast

Winter storm blows into Northeast

The second winter storm in a week blew into New York and surrounding states, with intensifying snowfall that delayed or canceled flights and threatened to snarl the evening rush hour as thousands remained without power from the last nor'easter.

Saudi women learn to drive

Saudi women learn to drive

Inside a driving school for women in Saudi Arabia, where the ban on women drivers was lifted last year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast