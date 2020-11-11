Edition:
President-elect Biden plans transition as President Trump clings to hope

President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. Trump made his first public appearance other than two golf outings since Biden was projected the election winner on Saturday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2020. The Trump administration is not cooperating with Biden's transition team, which has been unable to move into federal government office space or tap funds to hire staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump turns after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump is escorted as she attends a Veterans Day observance with President Donald Trump in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump walks in the rain as he arrives at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to attend a Veterans Day observance in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President-elect Joe Biden is seen making remarks on his plan to fight COVID-19 on television monitors from the White House Briefing Room in Washington, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesting supporters of President Donald Trump are reflected in a window, as election workers continue to tabulate votes at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A United States Marine stands guard outside the West Wing lobby entrance at the White House in Washington, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Vice President Mike Pence arrives to a Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris face reporters to speak about health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) during a brief news conference at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 10, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

President-elect Joe Biden carries folders as he departs following briefings with members of his "Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board" in Wilmington, Delaware, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Joe Biden &nbsp;and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold a virtual meeting with members of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Advisory Board" in Wilmington, Delaware, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The teleprompter reads “the election is over” as President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on his proposed response to the coronavirus in Wilmington, Delaware, November 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump drives a golf cart as he plays golf at the Trump National golf course on the day after news media declared Joe Biden the winner of the election, in Sterling, Virginia, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after an afternoon of golfing, near the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020 REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump speaks about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump is reflected as he departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

