President George H.W. Bush's funeral train

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train passes along the route. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train carrying passes by. J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Navasota, Texas, U.S., December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train passes through Navasota, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A young spectator waves an American flag along the route in Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train passes. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train passes along the route. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Spectators watch as the Union Pacific funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
People pay their respects as the train passes. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is placed on the Union Pacific train in Spring, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard in Spring, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Layla Perez holds a balloon with a message for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush along the route in Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
