President George H.W. Bush's funeral train
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
People pay their respects as the train passes along the route. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train carrying passes by. J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Navasota, Texas, U.S., December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
People pay their respects as the train passes through Navasota, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
A young spectator waves an American flag along the route in Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train passes. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train passes along the route. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Spectators watch as the Union Pacific funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects as the train passes. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is placed on the Union Pacific train in Spring, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard in Spring, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Layla Perez holds a balloon with a message for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush along the route in Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
