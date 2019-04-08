President Trump's Secret Service
Secret Service agents hold the door to his car as President Donald Trump arrives to visit first lady Melania Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where she was recovering from kidney surgery, in Bethesda, Maryland, May 16, 2018....more
Secret Service agents walk the tarmac as airmen await the arrival of President Donald Trump prior to to boarding Air Force One on travel to Ohio at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, en route to deliver remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention, arrives aboard Air Force One at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service agent waits for President Donald Trump to arrive to rally with supporters at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while surrounded by Secret Service agents as Florida Governor Ron Desantis looks on at rear during the president's visit to Lake Okechobee and the Herbert Hoover Dike in Canal Point, Florida, March 29, 2019....more
Birds fly over a pair of rooftop Secret Service counter-snipers as they watch over President Donald Trump as he participates in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony near the White House in Washington, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A snow-covered member of the Secret Service keeps watch in front of the White House in Washington, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Secret Service unload gear at the entrance of Trump International Hotel, where President Donald Trump is hosting a dinner with supporters, in Washington, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago
A Secret Service counter assault team stands guard as President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A uniformed Secret Service officer is pictured on scene after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House in Washington, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Secret Service members watch over Trump International Golf Club as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the course in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service Agents stand guard as President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to depart for travel to Singapore from the Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump gestures next to a 1993 Cadillac, a follow-up car of President Reagan's motorcade, while he and first lady Melania Trump tour the Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Maryland, October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secret Service agents stand on a football field where a prayer vigil was held for the victims in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs shooting in Floresville, Texas, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Secret Service agent is seen next to Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents walk into Trump Tower, the permanent home of President Donald Trump, in Manhattan, New York City, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Secret Service counter assault team members walks before President Donald Trump's inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Secret Service agent stands guard on the South Lawn as President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One for New York in Washington, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
