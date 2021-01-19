Presidential inaugurations throughout history
The first-known photograph of a presidential inauguration shows James Buchanan at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during his March 1857 inauguration. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
A large crowd awaits President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration, held on a rainy day at the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, 1865. The crowd includes African American troops who marched in the inaugural parade. Library of Congress/Handout via...more
Abraham Lincoln delivers his second inaugural address on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, March 1865. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Grover Cleveland delivers his inaugural address on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, March 1885. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
William McKinley delivers his inaugural address as outgoing President Cleveland listens in Washington, March 1897. McKinley's address was recorded by Edison's new motion picture camera and a gramophone. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
President Theodore Roosevelt is sworn in by Judge Fuller before an enormous crowd in Washington, March 1905. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
West Point cadets stand in formation outside the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of President Theodore Roosevelt in Washington, 1905. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
William Howard Taft and President Theodore Roosevelt head to the Capitol for Taft's inauguration in Washington, March 1909. A blizzard the night before left ten inches of snow in Washington, forcing the inauguration indoors to the Senate Chamber....more
Photographers at the Taft inauguration in Washington, March 1909. Thousands of city workers removed snow along the parade route, and for the first time in inaugural history the first lady joined the president in the parade to the White House. Library...more
President-elect Woodrow Wilson and President Taft laugh on the White House steps before departing together for Wilson's inauguration in Washington, March 1913. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Warren Harding waves to the crowd after being sworn in on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, 1921. Harding's inauguration was the first to feature an automobile, used to transport the president-elect and outgoing President Wilson to and...more
President Calvin Coolidge rides in a car during his inaugural parade in Washington, March 1925. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Crowds gathered at the inauguration of Calvin Coolidge in Washington, 1925, the first to be broadcast on national radio. Loudspeakers and microphones on the inaugural platform also allowed those in attendance to listen in. Library of Congress/Handout...more
The crowd dances at President Herbert Hoover's inaugural ball at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, March 1929. Before the year was over, the Roaring Twenties would come to an end and the Great Depression would begin. Library of Congress/Handout via...more
Franklin Delano Roosevelt takes the Oath of Office from Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in Washington, March 1933. Roosevelt's inaugural address that day contained the famous line "So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing...more
The inaugural parade for Franklin Roosevelt in Washington, March 1933. Roosevelt's first term was the last to commence on March 4th. The 20th amendment, ratified in January 1933, moved Inauguration Day to January 20th. Library of Congress/Handout via...more
Onlookers stand where they can view the inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt in Washington, March 1933. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Chief Justice Earl Warren administers the Oath of Office to Dwight D. Eisenhower on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, January 1957. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
John F. Kennedy and party at the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1961. Alongside the new president are Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, Jacqueline Kennedy, Ted Kennedy and his wife Joan, and Kennedy's parents Joseph P. and Rose Fitzgerald...more
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy...more
President-elect Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson on the morning of his second inauguration in Washington, January 1965. Yoichi Okamoto/White House Photo/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS
Lady Bird Johnson in Washington, January 1965 in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS
A peanut-shaped float passes by the Review Stand for the inauguration of Jimmy Carter in Washington, January 1977. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo/Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S....more
Ronald Reagan sits at the Oval Office desk following his inaugural parade in Washington, January 1981.Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Handout via REUTERS
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in Washington, 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in Washington, January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Handout via REUTERS
George H. W. Bush waves from the presidential limousine during his inaugural parade in Washington, January 1989. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Michael Jackson appears on stage with President-elect Bill Clinton, his daughter Chelsea and Diana Ross during the celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial for the inauguration, January 17, 1993. REUTERS
President Clinton takes the oath of office as administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, in Washington, January 20, 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS
The U.S. Capitol building is seen as President George W. Bush delivers his inauguration speech during the presidential Inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama, the newly sworn in 44th President, waves as he and his wife Michelle walk down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama and former president George W. Bush are seen during Obama's inauguration ceremony in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th U.S. President with his wife Michelle, and daughters Malia (2nd R) and Sasha (R) by his side, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy
President Barack Obama recites his oath of office as Michelle Obama looks on during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Barack Obama bows to First Lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania and daughter Tiffany watch on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Next Slideshows
Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration
Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan
As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region...
Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration
Participants rehearse President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies at the locked-down U.S. Capitol complex.
MORE IN PICTURES
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.
Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration
Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan
As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.
Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration
Participants rehearse President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies at the locked-down U.S. Capitol complex.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia
Alexei Navalny's supporters gathered outside a police station demanding he be set free as state prosecutors in Russia asked a judge to jail the Kremlin critic for 30 days. He was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.