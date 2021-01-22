Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2021 | 7:00pm EST

Presidential pets through the years

Outgoing President Donald Trump was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat - or even a raccoon, like the one kept by Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s. First lady Grace Coolidge, wife of President Calvin Coolidge, shows her pet raccoon Rebecca to crowds of children gathered for the Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 1927. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Outgoing President Donald Trump was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat - or even a raccoon, like the one kept by Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s. First lady Grace Coolidge, wife...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Outgoing President Donald Trump was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat - or even a raccoon, like the one kept by Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s. First lady Grace Coolidge, wife of President Calvin Coolidge, shows her pet raccoon Rebecca to crowds of children gathered for the Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 1927. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 16
President Franklin D. Roosevelt gives his dog Fala his supper after "rolling over" in the White House study in Washington, D.C. in 1943. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum/Handout via REUTERS

President Franklin D. Roosevelt gives his dog Fala his supper after "rolling over" in the White House study in Washington, D.C. in 1943. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President Franklin D. Roosevelt gives his dog Fala his supper after "rolling over" in the White House study in Washington, D.C. in 1943. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 16
John F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the president, feeds his dog, Shannon, on the walkway outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 24, 1963. Family dogs Wolf (left) and Clipper stand nearby with Kennedy's Personal Secretary, Evelyn Lincoln (left), and nanny to the Kennedy children, Maud Shaw. Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout via REUTERS

John F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the president, feeds his dog, Shannon, on the walkway outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 24, 1963. Family dogs Wolf (left) and Clipper stand nearby with Kennedy's Personal Secretary, Evelyn...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
John F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the president, feeds his dog, Shannon, on the walkway outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 24, 1963. Family dogs Wolf (left) and Clipper stand nearby with Kennedy's Personal Secretary, Evelyn Lincoln (left), and nanny to the Kennedy children, Maud Shaw. Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 16
President Lyndon B. Johnson sings with his dog Yuki as Ambassador David Bruce looks on in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, D.C. February 6, 1968. Yoichi Okamoto/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Lyndon B. Johnson sings with his dog Yuki as Ambassador David Bruce looks on in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, D.C. February 6, 1968. Yoichi Okamoto/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President Lyndon B. Johnson sings with his dog Yuki as Ambassador David Bruce looks on in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, D.C. February 6, 1968. Yoichi Okamoto/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 16
Pasha, Vicki and King Timahoe, the dogs belonging to President Richard Nixon's family, look out an open window at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 1, 1970. Robert Knudsen/Nixon Library/Handout via REUTERS

Pasha, Vicki and King Timahoe, the dogs belonging to President Richard Nixon's family, look out an open window at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 1, 1970. Robert Knudsen/Nixon Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Pasha, Vicki and King Timahoe, the dogs belonging to President Richard Nixon's family, look out an open window at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 1, 1970. Robert Knudsen/Nixon Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 16
President Gerald Ford and his dog Liberty sit in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 7, 1974. David Hume Kennerly/White House Photograph Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library/Handout Via REUTERS

President Gerald Ford and his dog Liberty sit in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 7, 1974. David Hume Kennerly/White House Photograph Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library/Handout Via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President Gerald Ford and his dog Liberty sit in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 7, 1974. David Hume Kennerly/White House Photograph Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library/Handout Via REUTERS
Close
6 / 16
George H.W. Bush and family had several dogs in the White House, including Millie, the star of a children's book written by Bush's wife Barbara. First lady Barbara Bush pets her dog Millie while waiting with her granddaughter Barbara for President George H.W. Bush to arrive on White House steps in this undated photo in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

George H.W. Bush and family had several dogs in the White House, including Millie, the star of a children's book written by Bush's wife Barbara. First lady Barbara Bush pets her dog Millie while waiting with her granddaughter Barbara for President...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
George H.W. Bush and family had several dogs in the White House, including Millie, the star of a children's book written by Bush's wife Barbara. First lady Barbara Bush pets her dog Millie while waiting with her granddaughter Barbara for President George H.W. Bush to arrive on White House steps in this undated photo in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 16
President-elect Bill Clinton shakes hands with President George Bush as he and his wife Hillary arrive at the White House, January 20, 1993. On the left is first lady Barbara Bush and in the foreground is the Bushes dog, Millie. REUTERS

President-elect Bill Clinton shakes hands with President George Bush as he and his wife Hillary arrive at the White House, January 20, 1993. On the left is first lady Barbara Bush and in the foreground is the Bushes dog, Millie. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
President-elect Bill Clinton shakes hands with President George Bush as he and his wife Hillary arrive at the White House, January 20, 1993. On the left is first lady Barbara Bush and in the foreground is the Bushes dog, Millie. REUTERS
Close
8 / 16
Spot, the dog of President George W. Bush and first lady, Laura, sleeps on the brand-new rug inside the Oval Office of the White House while the president and first lady show members of the press the new rug, December 20, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Spot, the dog of President George W. Bush and first lady, Laura, sleeps on the brand-new rug inside the Oval Office of the White House while the president and first lady show members of the press the new rug, December 20, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Spot, the dog of President George W. Bush and first lady, Laura, sleeps on the brand-new rug inside the Oval Office of the White House while the president and first lady show members of the press the new rug, December 20, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
9 / 16
Spot, pet dog of President George W. Bush, steps off Marine One as a Marine salutes on the South Lawn of the White House, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Spot, pet dog of President George W. Bush, steps off Marine One as a Marine salutes on the South Lawn of the White House, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Spot, pet dog of President George W. Bush, steps off Marine One as a Marine salutes on the South Lawn of the White House, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
10 / 16
George W. Bush's Scottish Terrier, Barney, flew on Air Force One and starred in 'Barney Cam' videos to celebrate the holiday season. "He never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend," Bush said when Barney died in 2013. President George W. Bush carries his pet dogs Barney (front) and Miss Beazley off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force base near Washington August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed

George W. Bush's Scottish Terrier, Barney, flew on Air Force One and starred in 'Barney Cam' videos to celebrate the holiday season. "He never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend," Bush said when Barney died in 2013. President George...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2006
George W. Bush's Scottish Terrier, Barney, flew on Air Force One and starred in 'Barney Cam' videos to celebrate the holiday season. "He never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend," Bush said when Barney died in 2013. President George W. Bush carries his pet dogs Barney (front) and Miss Beazley off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force base near Washington August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 16
Socks the cat walks behind President Clinton, White House press secretary Mike McCurry and deputy Chief of Staff Sylvia Matthews, as they cross the White House lawn March 6, 1997 to the Marine One helicopter before Clinton's departure for Michigan. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe

Socks the cat walks behind President Clinton, White House press secretary Mike McCurry and deputy Chief of Staff Sylvia Matthews, as they cross the White House lawn March 6, 1997 to the Marine One helicopter before Clinton's departure for Michigan....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Socks the cat walks behind President Clinton, White House press secretary Mike McCurry and deputy Chief of Staff Sylvia Matthews, as they cross the White House lawn March 6, 1997 to the Marine One helicopter before Clinton's departure for Michigan. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe
Close
12 / 16
The Clintons' Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Buddy, joined cat Socks at the White House. President Clinton tries to get his dog Buddy to give back a ball as they play a game of fetch on the White House South Lawn March 2, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

The Clintons' Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Buddy, joined cat Socks at the White House. President Clinton tries to get his dog Buddy to give back a ball as they play a game of fetch on the White House South Lawn March 2, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
The Clintons' Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Buddy, joined cat Socks at the White House. President Clinton tries to get his dog Buddy to give back a ball as they play a game of fetch on the White House South Lawn March 2, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
13 / 16
Former President Barack Obama was dog-less while campaigning, but promised his daughters Sasha and Malia a puppy during his acceptance speech after winning the 2008 election. Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, moved into the White House in April 2009, a gift from the late Senator Ted Kennedy. The Obamas adopted a second dog of the same breed, Sunny, in 2013, according to the Presidential Pet Museum. President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009. &nbsp; REUTERS/Larry Downing

Former President Barack Obama was dog-less while campaigning, but promised his daughters Sasha and Malia a puppy during his acceptance speech after winning the 2008 election. Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, moved into the White House in April 2009, a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2009
Former President Barack Obama was dog-less while campaigning, but promised his daughters Sasha and Malia a puppy during his acceptance speech after winning the 2008 election. Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, moved into the White House in April 2009, a gift from the late Senator Ted Kennedy. The Obamas adopted a second dog of the same breed, Sunny, in 2013, according to the Presidential Pet Museum. President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009.   REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
14 / 16
President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 16
Major, a German Shepherd, will be the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. The Bidens adopted him in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Champ, also a German Shepherd, joined the family in 2008. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden guides his new rescue dog Major after adopting it from the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington, Delaware, November 17, 2018. Stephanie Gomez (Carter)/Delaware Humane Association/Handout via REUTERS

Major, a German Shepherd, will be the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. The Bidens adopted him in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Champ, also a German Shepherd, joined the family in 2008. Former U.S. Vice President...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Major, a German Shepherd, will be the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. The Bidens adopted him in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Champ, also a German Shepherd, joined the family in 2008. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden guides his new rescue dog Major after adopting it from the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington, Delaware, November 17, 2018. Stephanie Gomez (Carter)/Delaware Humane Association/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Inauguration Day style

Inauguration Day style

Next Slideshows

Inauguration Day style

Inauguration Day style

Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jan 20 2021
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.

Jan 19 2021
Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young men and women turning 20 years old mark Japan's Coming of Age Day in Yokohama, even though the city is under a state of emergency and ceremonies in other...

Jan 11 2021
Epiphany Day celebrations

Epiphany Day celebrations

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Jan 06 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency

Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency

People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.

Night of protests in Portland after Biden's inauguration

Night of protests in Portland after Biden's inauguration

Anti-government and anti-fascist protesters in Portland vandalized a Democratic Party office and other buildings and scuffled with police, protesting against President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The inauguration of President Joe Biden

The inauguration of President Joe Biden

Scenes from Inauguration Day in Washington as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

A tumultuous three weeks of rioting, impeachment proceedings and pageantry mark the end of the Trump era and the beginning of the Biden presidency.

Trump departs White House for Florida

Trump departs White House for Florida

Former President Trump disappears behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that has caused 400,000 U.S. deaths.

Inauguration Day style

Inauguration Day style

Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president of the United States.

Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden

Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden

Notable attendees for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

Heavy security replaces inaugural balls and crowds

Heavy security replaces inaugural balls and crowds

The nation's capital boosts security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints during Joe Biden's inauguration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast