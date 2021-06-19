Presidential pets through the years
President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 31, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS
First Lady Jill Biden pets one of the family dogs, Champ, after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, January 24, 2021. Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS
Major, one of the family dogs of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, January 24, 2021. Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS
A member of the staff holds first lady Jill Biden's personal bag with a picture Champ and Major as she prepare to board a plane in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool
Outgoing President Donald Trump was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat - or even a raccoon, like the one kept by Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s. First lady Grace Coolidge, wife...more
President Franklin D. Roosevelt gives his dog Fala his supper after "rolling over" in the White House study in Washington, D.C. in 1943. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum/Handout via REUTERS
John F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the president, feeds his dog, Shannon, on the walkway outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 24, 1963. Family dogs Wolf (left) and Clipper stand nearby with Kennedy's Personal Secretary, Evelyn...more
Pasha, Vicki and King Timahoe, the dogs belonging to President Richard Nixon's family, look out an open window at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 1, 1970. Robert Knudsen/Nixon Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Lyndon B. Johnson sings with his dog Yuki as Ambassador David Bruce looks on in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, D.C. February 6, 1968. Yoichi Okamoto/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS
George H.W. Bush and family had several dogs in the White House, including Millie, the star of a children's book written by Bush's wife Barbara. First lady Barbara Bush pets her dog Millie while waiting with her granddaughter Barbara for President...more
President Gerald Ford and his dog Liberty sit in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 7, 1974. David Hume Kennerly/White House Photograph Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library/Handout Via REUTERS
Former President Barack Obama was dog-less while campaigning, but promised his daughters Sasha and Malia a puppy during his acceptance speech after winning the 2008 election. Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, moved into the White House in April 2009, a...more
Socks the cat walks behind President Clinton, White House press secretary Mike McCurry and deputy Chief of Staff Sylvia Matthews, as they cross the White House lawn March 6, 1997 to the Marine One helicopter before Clinton's departure for Michigan....more
The Clintons' Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Buddy, joined cat Socks at the White House. President Clinton tries to get his dog Buddy to give back a ball as they play a game of fetch on the White House South Lawn March 2, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President-elect Bill Clinton shakes hands with President George Bush as he and his wife Hillary arrive at the White House, January 20, 1993. On the left is first lady Barbara Bush and in the foreground is the Bushes dog, Millie. REUTERS
George W. Bush's Scottish Terrier, Barney, flew on Air Force One and starred in 'Barney Cam' videos to celebrate the holiday season. "He never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend," Bush said when Barney died in 2013. President George...more
Spot, the dog of President George W. Bush and first lady, Laura, sleeps on the brand-new rug inside the Oval Office of the White House while the president and first lady show members of the press the new rug, December 20, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Spot, pet dog of President George W. Bush, steps off Marine One as a Marine salutes on the South Lawn of the White House, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
