Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration
A protester wearing a mask depicting President Trump holds a sign during a demonstration against Trump on Presidents day near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Protesters attend a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters attend a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A protester holds up a Trump figurine to take a photo with a protest sign during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Trump supporters break into a demonstration in an attempt to disrupt the rally against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Trump supporters break into a demonstration in an attempt to disrupt the rally against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A protester wearing a baby Trump costume attends a demonstration against President Donald Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A woman holds a sign during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman holds a sign during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Next Slideshows
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and...
Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California
Members of the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force train with the U.S. Navy and Marines at California's Camp Pendleton.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and opium poppy growers.
Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California
Members of the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force train with the U.S. Navy and Marines at California's Camp Pendleton.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
German town breaks record for most Smurfs
A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.
NBA All-Star weekend
Highlights from the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Week in sports
Some of our top sports from the past week.