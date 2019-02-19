Edition:
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration

A protester wearing a mask depicting President Trump holds a sign during a demonstration against Trump on Presidents day near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Protesters attend a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

People hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters attend a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A protester holds up a Trump figurine to take a photo with a protest sign during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Trump supporters break into a demonstration in an attempt to disrupt the rally against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Trump supporters break into a demonstration in an attempt to disrupt the rally against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A protester wearing a baby Trump costume attends a demonstration against President Donald Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

People hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A woman holds a sign during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman holds a sign during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents Day in Union Square, New York. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

