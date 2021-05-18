Pressure mounts to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

An advertising of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, is displayed near a Statue of Liberty replica with the Rainbow Bridge at the background, at the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park, in...more

An advertising of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, is displayed near a Statue of Liberty replica with the Rainbow Bridge at the background, at the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, Japan May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

Close