Pressure mounts to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic
An anti-Olympics group member raises a banner as a rainbow is seen in the sky during a protest rally, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
Anti-Olympics group members carry banners during a protest march in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
An advertising of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, is displayed near a Statue of Liberty replica with the Rainbow Bridge at the background, at the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park, in...more
Anti-Olympics protester shows off a banner with the National Stadium for the games in the background outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters during a rally in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-Olympics protester shows off a placard in front of the Olympic rings monument outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters during their rally in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-Olympics group member holds a banner during a protest rally in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument during a rally by anti-Olympics protesters outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-Olympics group members carry banners during a protest march in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
Anti-Olympics group members hold signs during a protest march in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya shows off placards during a news conference after he and anti-Olympics petition organizer to submit a petition calling for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be cancelled to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (not in picture) at the Tokyo...more
Anti-Olympics group members display banners and signs during a protest rally in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
Protesters drive a van along the route of the torch relay, while displaying signs against nuclear power and against the Olympics, before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25, 2021....more
A protester holds a banner during a rally in front of a building housing the Organising Committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to demand the Games' cancellation and to criticise comments made by Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori in Tokyo,...more
Anti-Olympics group's members march near the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hideto Sakai
A protester wearing a protective suit take part in a rally against Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in front of the venue of Friendship and Solidarity Competition, the first international event at a Tokyo Olympic venue since the Games were postponed, in...more
