Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open
A quick look at Rafael Nadal's domination of Roger Federer at Roland Garros. Pictured: Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland after winning their men's final at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros...more
2005 semi-final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 - Federer's first taste of facing Nadal on clay was a painful one as his forehand failed to fire in a tense encounter. Nadal was making his debut at Roland Garros but on his 19th birthday showed no...more
2006 final: Nadal wins 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) - Federer suffered his first defeat in a Grand Slam final as Nadal denied the Swiss becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four majors at the same time. In sizzling heat Nadal was...more
2007 final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 - Again Federer arrived in the final looking to emulate Laver, but again Nadal stopped him in his tracks. A few weeks earlier Federer had beaten Nadal for the first time on clay, in Hamburg, but the Swiss...more
2008 final: Nadal wins 6-1 6-3 6-0 - An awe-inspiring display by Nadal left Federer flattened into the Parisian dirt. The relentless Spaniard tore Federer's game apart to win in one hour 48 minutes in front of a stunned Philippe Chatrier...more
2011 final: Nadal wins 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 - At the age of 25 Nadal claimed his sixth French Open title to equal the record of Swedish great Bjorn Borg. Federer had ended Novak Djokovic's 41-match unbeaten streak in the semi-final and had looked...more
