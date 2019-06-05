Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open

2011 final: Nadal wins 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 - At the age of 25 Nadal claimed his sixth French Open title to equal the record of Swedish great Bjorn Borg. Federer had ended Novak Djokovic's 41-match unbeaten streak in the semi-final and had looked back to his very best but once again Nadal proved a hurdle too far. He led 5-2 in the first set but Nadal won seven successive games to seize control and although Federer dug deep to win the third set and had Nadal down 0-40 in the first game of the fourth he was eventually overpowered. Pictured: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's final at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close