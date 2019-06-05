Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 5, 2019 | 4:25pm EDT

Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open

A quick look at Rafael Nadal's domination of Roger Federer at Roland Garros. Pictured: Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland after winning their men's final at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A quick look at Rafael Nadal's domination of Roger Federer at Roland Garros. Pictured: Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland after winning their men's final at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2011
A quick look at Rafael Nadal's domination of Roger Federer at Roland Garros. Pictured: Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland after winning their men's final at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
1 / 6
2005 semi-final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 - Federer's first taste of facing Nadal on clay was a painful one as his forehand failed to fire in a tense encounter. Nadal was making his debut at Roland Garros but on his 19th birthday showed no respect to the top seed as he swept into the final against Argentina's Mariano Puerta. Pictured:Top seed Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand to fourth seed Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's semi-final match in the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2005 semi-final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 - Federer's first taste of facing Nadal on clay was a painful one as his forehand failed to fire in a tense encounter. Nadal was making his debut at Roland Garros but on his 19th birthday showed no...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
2005 semi-final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 - Federer's first taste of facing Nadal on clay was a painful one as his forehand failed to fire in a tense encounter. Nadal was making his debut at Roland Garros but on his 19th birthday showed no respect to the top seed as he swept into the final against Argentina's Mariano Puerta. Pictured:Top seed Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand to fourth seed Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's semi-final match in the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 6
2006 final: Nadal wins 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) - Federer suffered his first defeat in a Grand Slam final as Nadal denied the Swiss becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four majors at the same time. In sizzling heat Nadal was dreadful in the opening set but quickly recovered his rhythm to dominate the second. Federer wasted some break point chances early in the third before Nadal took complete control to retain the title. Pictured: Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their final of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2006 final: Nadal wins 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) - Federer suffered his first defeat in a Grand Slam final as Nadal denied the Swiss becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four majors at the same time. In sizzling heat Nadal was...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2006
2006 final: Nadal wins 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) - Federer suffered his first defeat in a Grand Slam final as Nadal denied the Swiss becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four majors at the same time. In sizzling heat Nadal was dreadful in the opening set but quickly recovered his rhythm to dominate the second. Federer wasted some break point chances early in the third before Nadal took complete control to retain the title. Pictured: Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their final of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
3 / 6
2007 final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 - Again Federer arrived in the final looking to emulate Laver, but again Nadal stopped him in his tracks. A few weeks earlier Federer had beaten Nadal for the first time on clay, in Hamburg, but the Swiss once again failed to sustain his level long enough to seriously threaten to win. While Federer was regarded as the world's best player, defeat was his eighth in 12 matches against the Spaniard. Pictured: Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's finals of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2007 final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 - Again Federer arrived in the final looking to emulate Laver, but again Nadal stopped him in his tracks. A few weeks earlier Federer had beaten Nadal for the first time on clay, in Hamburg, but the Swiss...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2007
2007 final: Nadal wins 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 - Again Federer arrived in the final looking to emulate Laver, but again Nadal stopped him in his tracks. A few weeks earlier Federer had beaten Nadal for the first time on clay, in Hamburg, but the Swiss once again failed to sustain his level long enough to seriously threaten to win. While Federer was regarded as the world's best player, defeat was his eighth in 12 matches against the Spaniard. Pictured: Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's finals of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
4 / 6
2008 final: Nadal wins 6-1 6-3 6-0 - An awe-inspiring display by Nadal left Federer flattened into the Parisian dirt. The relentless Spaniard tore Federer's game apart to win in one hour 48 minutes in front of a stunned Philippe Chatrier crowd. Nadal even appeared to sympathise with his great rival, apologising at the end of the match after handing out one of Federer's worst ever beatings. Federer managed only one more game than Brian Gottfried against Guillermo Vilas in 1977, the shortest men's final in terms of games in French Open history. Pictured: Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men final at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2008 final: Nadal wins 6-1 6-3 6-0 - An awe-inspiring display by Nadal left Federer flattened into the Parisian dirt. The relentless Spaniard tore Federer's game apart to win in one hour 48 minutes in front of a stunned Philippe Chatrier...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2008
2008 final: Nadal wins 6-1 6-3 6-0 - An awe-inspiring display by Nadal left Federer flattened into the Parisian dirt. The relentless Spaniard tore Federer's game apart to win in one hour 48 minutes in front of a stunned Philippe Chatrier crowd. Nadal even appeared to sympathise with his great rival, apologising at the end of the match after handing out one of Federer's worst ever beatings. Federer managed only one more game than Brian Gottfried against Guillermo Vilas in 1977, the shortest men's final in terms of games in French Open history. Pictured: Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men final at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
5 / 6
2011 final: Nadal wins 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 - At the age of 25 Nadal claimed his sixth French Open title to equal the record of Swedish great Bjorn Borg. Federer had ended Novak Djokovic's 41-match unbeaten streak in the semi-final and had looked back to his very best but once again Nadal proved a hurdle too far. He led 5-2 in the first set but Nadal won seven successive games to seize control and although Federer dug deep to win the third set and had Nadal down 0-40 in the first game of the fourth he was eventually overpowered. Pictured: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's final at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2011 final: Nadal wins 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 - At the age of 25 Nadal claimed his sixth French Open title to equal the record of Swedish great Bjorn Borg. Federer had ended Novak Djokovic's 41-match unbeaten streak in the semi-final and had looked...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2011
2011 final: Nadal wins 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 - At the age of 25 Nadal claimed his sixth French Open title to equal the record of Swedish great Bjorn Borg. Federer had ended Novak Djokovic's 41-match unbeaten streak in the semi-final and had looked back to his very best but once again Nadal proved a hurdle too far. He led 5-2 in the first set but Nadal won seven successive games to seize control and although Federer dug deep to win the third set and had Nadal down 0-40 in the first game of the fourth he was eventually overpowered. Pictured: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's final at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Jun 04 2019
Liverpool win Champions League

Liverpool win Champions League

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win the Champions League.

Jun 02 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Jun 02 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

May 26 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

The first U.S. astronauts chosen to fly aboard a SpaceX capsule built for NASA train before it's slated for blastoff later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

President Trump and other world leaders attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, Britain.

Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.

Remembering Tiananmen

Remembering Tiananmen

People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast