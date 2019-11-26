Priceless jewels stolen in German museum heist
Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures. Saxony Police Department/via REUTERS
The collection was founded in the 18th century by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland, who commissioned ever more brilliant jewellery as part of his rivalry with France's King Louis XIV. Polizeidirektion Dresden/via...more
The treasures of the Green Vault survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden, the historic capital of the state of Saxony, in 1958. Polizeidirektion...more
It would be impossible to sell such unique, identifiable items on the open market, said Marion Ackermann, director of museums in the surrounding state of Saxony. Polizeidirektion Dresden/via REUTERS
The haul was worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Bild newspaper reported earlier, without giving a source. It said a nearby electricity junction box had been set on fire, cutting the power supply to the whole area before the heist. ...more
The Green Vault city palace in Dresden. Security camera footage showed two men breaking in through a grilled window, police said. The alarm sounded just before 5 a.m. local time and officers were there five minutes later. But the burglars had...more
Jewellery stolen during the robbery. Polizeidirektion Dresden/via REUTERS
