Pride in Taipei

A participant is wrapped in a LGBT flag as he takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children play on a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants react as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A participant wearing wedding dress takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants perform as they take part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

