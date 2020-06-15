Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 15, 2020 | 4:30pm EDT

Pride returns to roots with protests for racial justice

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 34
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 34
Demonstrators pass the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception waving a rainbow colored flag during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Demonstrators pass the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception waving a rainbow colored flag during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Demonstrators pass the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception waving a rainbow colored flag during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
3 / 34
People hold up portraits of transgender women during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People hold up portraits of transgender women during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People hold up portraits of transgender women during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 34
Demonstrators make their way down Colfax Avenue during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Demonstrators make their way down Colfax Avenue during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Demonstrators make their way down Colfax Avenue during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
5 / 34
Zim Gagne raises her fist at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Zim Gagne raises her fist at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Zim Gagne raises her fist at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
6 / 34
A large crowd gathers in Cheeseman Park for the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A large crowd gathers in Cheeseman Park for the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A large crowd gathers in Cheeseman Park for the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
7 / 34
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
8 / 34
A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
9 / 34
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
10 / 34
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
11 / 34
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
12 / 34
Transgender people lead a march during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Transgender people lead a march during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Transgender people lead a march during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
13 / 34
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
14 / 34
A sign language interpreter raises her middle fingers as the crowd repeats the chant "F--k Trump" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A sign language interpreter raises her middle fingers as the crowd repeats the chant "F--k Trump" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A sign language interpreter raises her middle fingers as the crowd repeats the chant "F--k Trump" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
15 / 34
People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
16 / 34
Protesters form a caravan behind a march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Protesters form a caravan behind a march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Protesters form a caravan behind a march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
17 / 34
Demonstrators hold candles and raise their fists during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Demonstrators hold candles and raise their fists during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Demonstrators hold candles and raise their fists during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
18 / 34
A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
19 / 34
A person holds up a picture of Layleen Polanco, a transgender person who died at the Rikers Island prison, during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person holds up a picture of Layleen Polanco, a transgender person who died at the Rikers Island prison, during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A person holds up a picture of Layleen Polanco, a transgender person who died at the Rikers Island prison, during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
20 / 34
People embrace during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People embrace during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People embrace during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
21 / 34
A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
22 / 34
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
23 / 34
A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
24 / 34
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
25 / 34
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
26 / 34
Demonstrator, Alyssa Thomas, raises a sign with the words "Black Trans Lives Matter" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Demonstrator, Alyssa Thomas, raises a sign with the words "Black Trans Lives Matter" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Demonstrator, Alyssa Thomas, raises a sign with the words "Black Trans Lives Matter" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
27 / 34
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
28 / 34
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
29 / 34
Athena Sylvers addresses the crowd at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Athena Sylvers addresses the crowd at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Athena Sylvers addresses the crowd at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
30 / 34
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
31 / 34
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
32 / 34
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
33 / 34
A demonstrator holds a candle during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A demonstrator holds a candle during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A demonstrator holds a candle during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Next Slideshows

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

3:29pm EDT
More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, as cases worldwide surpass 7 million.

1:42pm EDT
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...

12:02pm EDT
Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

11:07am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, as cases worldwide surpass 7 million.

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Tens of thousands join All Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles

Tens of thousands join All Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles

The All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ leaders, brought out tens of thousands in Hollywood, California.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot dead by police.

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast