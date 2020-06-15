Pride returns to roots with protests for racial justice
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Demonstrators pass the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception waving a rainbow colored flag during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14,...more
People hold up portraits of transgender women during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Demonstrators make their way down Colfax Avenue during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Zim Gagne raises her fist at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A large crowd gathers in Cheeseman Park for the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Transgender people lead a march during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A sign language interpreter raises her middle fingers as the crowd repeats the chant "F--k Trump" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020....more
People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Protesters form a caravan behind a march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Demonstrators hold candles and raise their fists during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in...more
A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A person holds up a picture of Layleen Polanco, a transgender person who died at the Rikers Island prison, during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People embrace during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Demonstrator, Alyssa Thomas, raises a sign with the words "Black Trans Lives Matter" during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Athena Sylvers addresses the crowd at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, in Silver Spring, Maryland June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A demonstrator holds a candle during a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol at the end of the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, June...more
