Pride worldwide
Joanne Norris poses for photo at the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Revellers dressed as Brazilian soccer player Neymar as they dance under a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A participant is seen during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revellers dance as they take part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revellers kiss next to police officers during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People wave flags to celebrate Pride month during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People take part in the Pride day parade in the Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A drag queen prepares for a show during the 2018 Wigtsock event, part of the Tel Aviv Gay Pride Week, Tel Aviv, Israel, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People take part in a march celebrating Aarhus Pride through the streets of Aarhus, Denmark, June 2, 2018. Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
People take part in a march celebrating Aarhus Pride through the streets of Aarhus, Denmark, June 2, 2018. Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A participant dances in the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants watch the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People take part in the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People take part in a march celebrating Aarhus Pride through the streets of Aarhus, Denmark, June 2, 2018. Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Participants watch the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People take part in the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants dressed in royal wedding costumes are seen during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Puckie Borjas poses at the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Revellers kiss under a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog is seen during the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People take part in the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People take part in the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People prepare to take part in the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A drag queen prepares for a show during the 2018 Wigtsock event, part of the Tel Aviv Gay Pride Week, Tel Aviv, Israel June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Participants take a selfie during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
