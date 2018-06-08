Edition:
Pride worldwide

Joanne Norris poses for photo at the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Revellers dressed as Brazilian soccer player Neymar as they dance under a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A participant is seen during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Revellers dance as they take part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Revellers kiss next to police officers during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People wave flags to celebrate Pride month during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People take part in the Pride day parade in the Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A drag queen prepares for a show during the 2018 Wigtsock event, part of the Tel Aviv Gay Pride Week, Tel Aviv, Israel, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
People take part in a march celebrating Aarhus Pride through the streets of Aarhus, Denmark, June 2, 2018. Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
People take part in a march celebrating Aarhus Pride through the streets of Aarhus, Denmark, June 2, 2018. Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
A participant dances in the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Participants watch the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
People take part in the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
People take part in a march celebrating Aarhus Pride through the streets of Aarhus, Denmark, June 2, 2018. Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Participants watch the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
People take part in the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Participants dressed in royal wedding costumes are seen during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Puckie Borjas poses at the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Revellers kiss under a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A dog is seen during the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People take part in the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People take part in the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People prepare to take part in the Pride day parade in Queens, New York, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A drag queen prepares for a show during the 2018 Wigtsock event, part of the Tel Aviv Gay Pride Week, Tel Aviv, Israel June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Participants take a selfie during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
