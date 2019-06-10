Edition:
Mon Jun 10, 2019

Pride worldwide

Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Participants hold a rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Athens, Greece June 8. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
A person smiles during the gay pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Grand Marshal, LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles leads off the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard wears a pride month armband during the second half against the Minnesota United at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado, June 8. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Participants take part in the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Participants takes part in the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 8. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 8. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
People take part in the gay pride parade in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
People take part in the gay pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 8. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Italian actress Asia Argento takes part in the gay pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
