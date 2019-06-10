Pride worldwide
Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants hold a rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Athens, Greece June 8. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A person smiles during the gay pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Grand Marshal, LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles leads off the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard wears a pride month armband during the second half against the Minnesota United at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado, June 8. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Participants take part in the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants takes part in the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 8. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 8. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take part in the gay pride parade in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi
People take part in the gay pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 8. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Italian actress Asia Argento takes part in the gay pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 8. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi
Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
