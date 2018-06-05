Primaries across America
A man poses for a selfie photo with an "I Voted" sticker outside a primary election polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A polling station worker puts up signs for the primary election at a polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wears a sticker in multiple languages after voting in the primary election at a polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adam Gibson, 35, votes in the primary election at a polling station in Venice after working out on the beach, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An election worker drops mail-in ballots into a ballot box at the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Election workers take away a ballot box full of votes at a drive-through mail-in ballot return drop set-up outside the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An election worker drops a ballot into a ballot box at the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man votes in the primary election in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A voter places an "I Voted" sticker on his tie after casting his vote at the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman cycles past a beach voting sign for the primary election at a polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An election worker collects ballots from drivers dropping off their mail-in ballots outside the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An election worker collects ballots from drivers dropping off their mail-in ballots outside the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Election workers collect ballots from drivers dropping off their mail-in ballots outside the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People cast their votes at the Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man votes in the primary election in a polling booth next to lifeguard floats at a polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People vote in the primary election at a polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man jogs into a polling place for the primary election in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bob Ballentine, 63, votes in the primary election at a polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
