Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2020 | 3:55pm EDT

Primary voters contend with coronavirus

Voter Michael Grabowski fills out his ballot at a polling station during the primary election in Peru, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Voter Michael Grabowski fills out his ballot at a polling station during the primary election in Peru, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Voter Michael Grabowski fills out his ballot at a polling station during the primary election in Peru, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
1 / 16
A poll worker wearing protective gloves waits for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A poll worker wearing protective gloves waits for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A poll worker wearing protective gloves waits for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 16
A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 16
A poll worker and a voter are seen wearing protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A poll worker and a voter are seen wearing protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A poll worker and a voter are seen wearing protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 16
Poll station workers wait for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Poll station workers wait for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Poll station workers wait for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
5 / 16
An election official wears gloves to guard against coronavirus disease outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

An election official wears gloves to guard against coronavirus disease outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
An election official wears gloves to guard against coronavirus disease outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
6 / 16
An election official stands outside of Wildwood Community Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

An election official stands outside of Wildwood Community Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
An election official stands outside of Wildwood Community Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
7 / 16
Signs are seen outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Signs are seen outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Signs are seen outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
8 / 16
Poll station workers wait for during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Poll station workers wait for during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Poll station workers wait for during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
9 / 16
Voting bracelets sit on a table during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Voting bracelets sit on a table during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Voting bracelets sit on a table during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
10 / 16
A poll worker puts on protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A poll worker puts on protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A poll worker puts on protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 16
Election judges, right, talk as voter John Cotter fills out a ballot, left, at a polling station during the primary election in Tiskilwa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Election judges, right, talk as voter John Cotter fills out a ballot, left, at a polling station during the primary election in Tiskilwa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Election judges, right, talk as voter John Cotter fills out a ballot, left, at a polling station during the primary election in Tiskilwa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
12 / 16
A poll station worker helps a voter cast their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A poll station worker helps a voter cast their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A poll station worker helps a voter cast their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
13 / 16
Voters fill out their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Voters fill out their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Voters fill out their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
14 / 16
A poll worker wearing protective gloves speaks with fellow workers during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A poll worker wearing protective gloves speaks with fellow workers during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A poll worker wearing protective gloves speaks with fellow workers during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 16
A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction

COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction

Next Slideshows

COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction

COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction

Social media is awash with myths about how people might stop the new coronavirus or treat infection with COVID-19, the disease it causes. Here are some facts to...

3:20pm EDT
Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads

Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads

Shoppers around the world stood in long lines, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine and masks as a worsening coronavirus...

2:10pm EDT
U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus

U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus

Millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes instead of commuting to work or school.

12:55pm EDT
Disney World before and after coronavirus closures

Disney World before and after coronavirus closures

Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

11:50am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction

COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction

Social media is awash with myths about how people might stop the new coronavirus or treat infection with COVID-19, the disease it causes. Here are some facts to address the fiction.

Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads

Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads

Shoppers around the world stood in long lines, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine and masks as a worsening coronavirus crisis stoked fears of shortages.

U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus

U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus

Millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes instead of commuting to work or school.

Disney World before and after coronavirus closures

Disney World before and after coronavirus closures

Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.

New York's empty streets amid coronavirus

New York's empty streets amid coronavirus

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he would order nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues to close.

UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus

UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak.

Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Combination photos of places before the coronavirus and the same spot today.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast