Primary voters contend with coronavirus
Voter Michael Grabowski fills out his ballot at a polling station during the primary election in Peru, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A poll worker wearing protective gloves waits for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A poll worker and a voter are seen wearing protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Poll station workers wait for voters during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An election official wears gloves to guard against coronavirus disease outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
An election official stands outside of Wildwood Community Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Signs are seen outside of Sea Breeze Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Poll station workers wait for during the Democratic presidential primary election at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Voting bracelets sit on a table during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A poll worker puts on protective gloves during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Election judges, right, talk as voter John Cotter fills out a ballot, left, at a polling station during the primary election in Tiskilwa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A poll station worker helps a voter cast their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Voters fill out their ballot during the Democratic presidential primary election at Madero Middle School in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A poll worker wearing protective gloves speaks with fellow workers during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A poll worker assists a voter during the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling center inside a fire station in the Coral Gables neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
