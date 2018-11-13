Prince Charles turns 70
Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding, July 1981. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose at Ayers Rock, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince Charles and Princess Diana during the annual Braemer Highland Games in Ballater, Scotland, September 1985. REUTERS/File
Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for an official portrait after their marriage, July 1981. REUTERS/File
Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Alice Springs, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince Charles and Princess Diana on a T-bar ski lift after they arrived for a short holiday in Vaduz, Lichtenstein, January 1985. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy Reagan greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Princess Diana and Prince Charles stand with Bob Geldof in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium for the start of the Live Aid Transatlantic Spectacular, July 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Princess Diana and Prince Charles meet with Pope John Paul II during a private audience a the Vatican, April 1985. REUTERS/File
Princess Diana looks towards Prince Charles at a banquet held at the Ajuda palace in Lisbon, February 1986. REUTERS/Rota CMC
Prince Charles and Princess Diana ride in an open carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the royal wedding of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, July 1986. REUTERS/Uli Michel
Girls give flowers to Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they stand with West German President Richard von Weizsaecker and his wife Marianne in Bonn, November 1987. REUTERS/Herbert Knosowski
Prince Charles and his two sons, William and Harry, try to shake hands with head mistress Jane Mynors on the occasion of Harry's first day at school, September 1987. REUTERS/Peter Skingley
Princess Diana and Prince Charles look in different directions during a service held to commemorate 59 British soldiers killed in action during the Korean War, November 1992. REUTERS/Files
Prince Charles and Princess Diana at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, June 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Prince of Wales slips from his toboggan in Klosters, Switzerland, January 1995. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Prince Charles during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, September 1994. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen
Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend a ceremony to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 1995. REUTERS/File
Prince Charles stands with his sons on the banks of the river Muick near Ballater, at Balmoral Castle, August 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Prince Charles leaves church in Balmoral with sons Prince Harry and Prince William the day Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, August 1997. REUTERS/File
Prince Charles accompanies his two sons as they collect tributes to their mother from the crowds outside Kensington Palace, September 1997. REUTERS/File
Prince Charles puts his hand on Prince Harry's shoulder as Prince William looks on after the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, was placed into a hearse, September 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Prince Charles visits the Giants Causeway as the Royal Yacht Britannia waits offshore during a visit to Northern Ireland, June 1996. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell
Prince Charles takes a short rest at a Buddhist prayer temple to paint in the Bhutan Himalayas, while trekking up to the Tiger's Nest Monastery (on the mountain cliff behind), February 1998. REUTERS/File
Prince Charles crouches down as he takes a closer look at a colony of penguins on Sea Lion Island off the coast of The Falkland Islands, March 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel together after a 50th birthday party for Miss Parker-Bowles' sister, January 1999. It was the first time Prince Charles allowed himself to be photographed with Parker Bowles despite public...more
Prince Charles and his sons during an official photocall on Mount Madrisa in Klosters, Switzerland, April 2000. REUTERS/Andy Mettler
Prince Charles launches a guide to help local food producers at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, November 2003. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid
Prince Charles looks up during the Queen Mothers funeral service in London, April 2002. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Prince Charles watches a parachute drop by 450 soldiers from 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment and Canadian paratroopers over the Ranville drop zone in Normandy, France, on the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Chris...more
Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their marriage, April 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Charles during a bush foods demonstration at the Desert Park in Alice Springs, Australia, March 2005. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Prince Charles and his sons arrive for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Diana at the Guards' Chapel at Wellington Barracks in London, August 2007. REUTERS/Pool/Leon Neal/WPA/AFP
Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy a walk-about during a visit to China Town in central London, November 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother after she presented him with a Royal Horticultural Society Victoria Medal of Honour, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 2009. REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool
Prince Charles dances with villagers at Tolasar village near Jodhpur in India's state of Rajasthan, October 2010. REUTERS/Sunil Verma
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Prince Charles wears headphones as he learns how to scratch and fade with a turntable while touring an employment skills workshop in Toronto, Canada, May 2012. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool
An emergency services member is reflected in the sunglasses of Prince Charles during a reception at Bondi Icebergs swimming club in Sydney, Australia, November 2012. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool
Prince Charles rides an electric bicycle during the Start Garden Exhibition and Pop-Up Restaurant at Clarence House in central London, July 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Queen Elizabeth watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, June 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France, on the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Prince Charles, wearing traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', in Riyadh, February 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
Prince Charles tries on a pair of Google glasses at an innovation center in Winnipeg, Canada, May 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Charles sits next to Queen Elizabeth during the State Opening of Parliament, June 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.
