Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 13, 2018 | 5:05pm EST

Prince Charles turns 70

Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding, July 1981. REUTERS/Stringer

Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding, July 1981. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2007
Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding, July 1981. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose at Ayers Rock, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose at Ayers Rock, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2006
Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose at Ayers Rock, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana during the annual Braemer Highland Games in Ballater, Scotland, September 1985. REUTERS/File

Prince Charles and Princess Diana during the annual Braemer Highland Games in Ballater, Scotland, September 1985. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2006
Prince Charles and Princess Diana during the annual Braemer Highland Games in Ballater, Scotland, September 1985. REUTERS/File
Close
3 / 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for an official portrait after their marriage, July 1981. REUTERS/File

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for an official portrait after their marriage, July 1981. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for an official portrait after their marriage, July 1981. REUTERS/File
Close
4 / 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Alice Springs, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Alice Springs, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2006
Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Alice Springs, Australia, March 1983. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana on a T-bar ski lift after they arrived for a short holiday in Vaduz, Lichtenstein, January 1985. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on a T-bar ski lift after they arrived for a short holiday in Vaduz, Lichtenstein, January 1985. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2006
Prince Charles and Princess Diana on a T-bar ski lift after they arrived for a short holiday in Vaduz, Lichtenstein, January 1985. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 45
U.S. President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy Reagan greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette

U.S. President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy Reagan greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2006
U.S. President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy Reagan greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Close
7 / 45
Princess Diana and Prince Charles stand with Bob Geldof in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium for the start of the Live Aid Transatlantic Spectacular, July 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Princess Diana and Prince Charles stand with Bob Geldof in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium for the start of the Live Aid Transatlantic Spectacular, July 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2006
Princess Diana and Prince Charles stand with Bob Geldof in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium for the start of the Live Aid Transatlantic Spectacular, July 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Close
8 / 45
Princess Diana and Prince Charles meet with Pope John Paul II during a private audience a the Vatican, April 1985. REUTERS/File

Princess Diana and Prince Charles meet with Pope John Paul II during a private audience a the Vatican, April 1985. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Princess Diana and Prince Charles meet with Pope John Paul II during a private audience a the Vatican, April 1985. REUTERS/File
Close
9 / 45
Princess Diana looks towards Prince Charles at a banquet held at the Ajuda palace in Lisbon, February 1986. REUTERS/Rota CMC

Princess Diana looks towards Prince Charles at a banquet held at the Ajuda palace in Lisbon, February 1986. REUTERS/Rota CMC

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Princess Diana looks towards Prince Charles at a banquet held at the Ajuda palace in Lisbon, February 1986. REUTERS/Rota CMC
Close
10 / 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana ride in an open carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the royal wedding of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, July 1986. REUTERS/Uli Michel

Prince Charles and Princess Diana ride in an open carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the royal wedding of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, July 1986. REUTERS/Uli Michel

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2006
Prince Charles and Princess Diana ride in an open carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the royal wedding of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, July 1986. REUTERS/Uli Michel
Close
11 / 45
Girls give flowers to Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they stand with West German President Richard von Weizsaecker and his wife Marianne in Bonn, November 1987. REUTERS/Herbert Knosowski

Girls give flowers to Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they stand with West German President Richard von Weizsaecker and his wife Marianne in Bonn, November 1987. REUTERS/Herbert Knosowski

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Girls give flowers to Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they stand with West German President Richard von Weizsaecker and his wife Marianne in Bonn, November 1987. REUTERS/Herbert Knosowski
Close
12 / 45
Prince Charles and his two sons, William and Harry, try to shake hands with head mistress Jane Mynors on the occasion of Harry's first day at school, September 1987. REUTERS/Peter Skingley

Prince Charles and his two sons, William and Harry, try to shake hands with head mistress Jane Mynors on the occasion of Harry's first day at school, September 1987. REUTERS/Peter Skingley

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2006
Prince Charles and his two sons, William and Harry, try to shake hands with head mistress Jane Mynors on the occasion of Harry's first day at school, September 1987. REUTERS/Peter Skingley
Close
13 / 45
Princess Diana and Prince Charles look in different directions during a service held to commemorate 59 British soldiers killed in action during the Korean War, November 1992. REUTERS/Files

Princess Diana and Prince Charles look in different directions during a service held to commemorate 59 British soldiers killed in action during the Korean War, November 1992. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Princess Diana and Prince Charles look in different directions during a service held to commemorate 59 British soldiers killed in action during the Korean War, November 1992. REUTERS/Files
Close
14 / 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, June 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Prince Charles and Princess Diana at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, June 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Prince Charles and Princess Diana at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, June 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 45
The Prince of Wales slips from his toboggan in Klosters, Switzerland, January 1995. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

The Prince of Wales slips from his toboggan in Klosters, Switzerland, January 1995. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
The Prince of Wales slips from his toboggan in Klosters, Switzerland, January 1995. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
16 / 45
Prince Charles during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, September 1994. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen

Prince Charles during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, September 1994. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Prince Charles during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, September 1994. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen
Close
17 / 45
Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend a ceremony to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 1995. REUTERS/File

Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend a ceremony to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 1995. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend a ceremony to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 1995. REUTERS/File
Close
18 / 45
Prince Charles stands with his sons on the banks of the river Muick near Ballater, at Balmoral Castle, August 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Prince Charles stands with his sons on the banks of the river Muick near Ballater, at Balmoral Castle, August 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles stands with his sons on the banks of the river Muick near Ballater, at Balmoral Castle, August 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Close
19 / 45
Prince Charles leaves church in Balmoral with sons Prince Harry and Prince William the day Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, August 1997. REUTERS/File

Prince Charles leaves church in Balmoral with sons Prince Harry and Prince William the day Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, August 1997. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles leaves church in Balmoral with sons Prince Harry and Prince William the day Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, August 1997. REUTERS/File
Close
20 / 45
Prince Charles accompanies his two sons as they collect tributes to their mother from the crowds outside Kensington Palace, September 1997. REUTERS/File

Prince Charles accompanies his two sons as they collect tributes to their mother from the crowds outside Kensington Palace, September 1997. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Prince Charles accompanies his two sons as they collect tributes to their mother from the crowds outside Kensington Palace, September 1997. REUTERS/File
Close
21 / 45
Prince Charles puts his hand on Prince Harry's shoulder as Prince William looks on after the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, was placed into a hearse, September 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Prince Charles puts his hand on Prince Harry's shoulder as Prince William looks on after the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, was placed into a hearse, September 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles puts his hand on Prince Harry's shoulder as Prince William looks on after the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, was placed into a hearse, September 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Close
22 / 45
Prince Charles visits the Giants Causeway as the Royal Yacht Britannia waits offshore during a visit to Northern Ireland, June 1996. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell

Prince Charles visits the Giants Causeway as the Royal Yacht Britannia waits offshore during a visit to Northern Ireland, June 1996. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Prince Charles visits the Giants Causeway as the Royal Yacht Britannia waits offshore during a visit to Northern Ireland, June 1996. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell
Close
23 / 45
Prince Charles takes a short rest at a Buddhist prayer temple to paint in the Bhutan Himalayas, while trekking up to the Tiger's Nest Monastery (on the mountain cliff behind), February 1998. REUTERS/File

Prince Charles takes a short rest at a Buddhist prayer temple to paint in the Bhutan Himalayas, while trekking up to the Tiger's Nest Monastery (on the mountain cliff behind), February 1998. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Prince Charles takes a short rest at a Buddhist prayer temple to paint in the Bhutan Himalayas, while trekking up to the Tiger's Nest Monastery (on the mountain cliff behind), February 1998. REUTERS/File
Close
24 / 45
Prince Charles crouches down as he takes a closer look at a colony of penguins on Sea Lion Island off the coast of The Falkland Islands, March 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prince Charles crouches down as he takes a closer look at a colony of penguins on Sea Lion Island off the coast of The Falkland Islands, March 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Prince Charles crouches down as he takes a closer look at a colony of penguins on Sea Lion Island off the coast of The Falkland Islands, March 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 45
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel together after a 50th birthday party for Miss Parker-Bowles' sister, January 1999. It was the first time Prince Charles allowed himself to be photographed with Parker Bowles despite public knowledge of the couple's long standing relationship. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel together after a 50th birthday party for Miss Parker-Bowles' sister, January 1999. It was the first time Prince Charles allowed himself to be photographed with Parker Bowles despite public...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel together after a 50th birthday party for Miss Parker-Bowles' sister, January 1999. It was the first time Prince Charles allowed himself to be photographed with Parker Bowles despite public knowledge of the couple's long standing relationship. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
26 / 45
Prince Charles and his sons during an official photocall on Mount Madrisa in Klosters, Switzerland, April 2000. REUTERS/Andy Mettler

Prince Charles and his sons during an official photocall on Mount Madrisa in Klosters, Switzerland, April 2000. REUTERS/Andy Mettler

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Prince Charles and his sons during an official photocall on Mount Madrisa in Klosters, Switzerland, April 2000. REUTERS/Andy Mettler
Close
27 / 45
Prince Charles launches a guide to help local food producers at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, November 2003. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid

Prince Charles launches a guide to help local food producers at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, November 2003. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles launches a guide to help local food producers at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, November 2003. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid
Close
28 / 45
Prince Charles looks up during the Queen Mothers funeral service in London, April 2002. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Prince Charles looks up during the Queen Mothers funeral service in London, April 2002. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Prince Charles looks up during the Queen Mothers funeral service in London, April 2002. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Close
29 / 45
Prince Charles watches a parachute drop by 450 soldiers from 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment and Canadian paratroopers over the Ranville drop zone in Normandy, France, on the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Chris Ison/Pool

Prince Charles watches a parachute drop by 450 soldiers from 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment and Canadian paratroopers over the Ranville drop zone in Normandy, France, on the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Chris...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles watches a parachute drop by 450 soldiers from 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment and Canadian paratroopers over the Ranville drop zone in Normandy, France, on the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Chris Ison/Pool
Close
30 / 45
Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their marriage, April 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their marriage, April 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their marriage, April 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
31 / 45
Prince Charles during a bush foods demonstration at the Desert Park in Alice Springs, Australia, March 2005. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Prince Charles during a bush foods demonstration at the Desert Park in Alice Springs, Australia, March 2005. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Prince Charles during a bush foods demonstration at the Desert Park in Alice Springs, Australia, March 2005. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
32 / 45
Prince Charles and his sons arrive for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Diana at the Guards' Chapel at Wellington Barracks in London, August 2007. REUTERS/Pool/Leon Neal/WPA/AFP

Prince Charles and his sons arrive for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Diana at the Guards' Chapel at Wellington Barracks in London, August 2007. REUTERS/Pool/Leon Neal/WPA/AFP

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2007
Prince Charles and his sons arrive for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Diana at the Guards' Chapel at Wellington Barracks in London, August 2007. REUTERS/Pool/Leon Neal/WPA/AFP
Close
33 / 45
Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy a walk-about during a visit to China Town in central London, November 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy a walk-about during a visit to China Town in central London, November 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2007
Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy a walk-about during a visit to China Town in central London, November 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
34 / 45
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother after she presented him with a Royal Horticultural Society Victoria Medal of Honour, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 2009. REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool

Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother after she presented him with a Royal Horticultural Society Victoria Medal of Honour, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 2009. REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother after she presented him with a Royal Horticultural Society Victoria Medal of Honour, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 2009. REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool
Close
35 / 45
Prince Charles dances with villagers at Tolasar village near Jodhpur in India's state of Rajasthan, October 2010. REUTERS/Sunil Verma

Prince Charles dances with villagers at Tolasar village near Jodhpur in India's state of Rajasthan, October 2010. REUTERS/Sunil Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 05, 2010
Prince Charles dances with villagers at Tolasar village near Jodhpur in India's state of Rajasthan, October 2010. REUTERS/Sunil Verma
Close
36 / 45
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2012
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Close
37 / 45
Prince Charles wears headphones as he learns how to scratch and fade with a turntable while touring an employment skills workshop in Toronto, Canada, May 2012. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

Prince Charles wears headphones as he learns how to scratch and fade with a turntable while touring an employment skills workshop in Toronto, Canada, May 2012. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2012
Prince Charles wears headphones as he learns how to scratch and fade with a turntable while touring an employment skills workshop in Toronto, Canada, May 2012. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool
Close
38 / 45
An emergency services member is reflected in the sunglasses of Prince Charles during a reception at Bondi Icebergs swimming club in Sydney, Australia, November 2012. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool

An emergency services member is reflected in the sunglasses of Prince Charles during a reception at Bondi Icebergs swimming club in Sydney, Australia, November 2012. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2012
An emergency services member is reflected in the sunglasses of Prince Charles during a reception at Bondi Icebergs swimming club in Sydney, Australia, November 2012. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool
Close
39 / 45
Prince Charles rides an electric bicycle during the Start Garden Exhibition and Pop-Up Restaurant at Clarence House in central London, July 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Prince Charles rides an electric bicycle during the Start Garden Exhibition and Pop-Up Restaurant at Clarence House in central London, July 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2011
Prince Charles rides an electric bicycle during the Start Garden Exhibition and Pop-Up Restaurant at Clarence House in central London, July 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Close
40 / 45
Queen Elizabeth watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, June 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Queen Elizabeth watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, June 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2013
Queen Elizabeth watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, June 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
41 / 45
Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France, on the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France, on the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France, on the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 2004. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Close
42 / 45
Prince Charles, wearing traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', in Riyadh, February 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine

Prince Charles, wearing traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', in Riyadh, February 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Prince Charles, wearing traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', in Riyadh, February 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
Close
43 / 45
Prince Charles tries on a pair of Google glasses at an innovation center in Winnipeg, Canada, May 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Charles tries on a pair of Google glasses at an innovation center in Winnipeg, Canada, May 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Prince Charles tries on a pair of Google glasses at an innovation center in Winnipeg, Canada, May 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
44 / 45
Prince Charles sits next to Queen Elizabeth during the State Opening of Parliament, June 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Prince Charles sits next to Queen Elizabeth during the State Opening of Parliament, June 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Prince Charles sits next to Queen Elizabeth during the State Opening of Parliament, June 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Next Slideshows

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.

Nov 12 2018
Air show over China

Air show over China

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.

Nov 12 2018
Behind bars in Hong Kong

Behind bars in Hong Kong

Inside Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution in Hong Kong.

Nov 08 2018
Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.

Nov 08 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Paradise lost

Paradise lost

Scenes from the smoldering northern California town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people, which was almost completely consumed by flames just hours after wildfires erupted.

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon.com picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in New York City and close by Washington, D.C.

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman begins in a federal court in Brooklyn, amid intense public attention and extraordinary security measures.

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, with another recount underway for the Florida gubernatorial race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at the age of 95.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast