Prince Harry on the radio
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain December 27, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry interviews former U.S. President Barack Obama, in Canada, in a 'Today Programme' exclusive, in this undated still image taken from video. BBC via REUTERS/Handout
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry talks to presenters as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry gestures as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry watches Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry poses for a photograph with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
