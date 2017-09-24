Prince Harry opens Invictus Games
Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre ahead of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (first row, R) and his wife Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry...more
Meghan Markle (center, R, wearing dark red), girlfriend of Prince Harry, applauds as Prince Harry (not shown) addresses the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the delegation from the United States enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Spectators cheer for Team Canada during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry (second row, second from L), attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the United Kingdom delegation enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soprano Laura Wright performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Team USA take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Alessia Cara performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the Iraqi delegation march in during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Mike Myers speaks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
First lady Melania Trump meets with Britain's Prince Harry before attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prince Harry meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace as she arrives to attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prince Harry gets a ride in a car during the "Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge" during the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
First lady Melania Trump greets members of Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Entertainer Wayne Newton (2nd L) greets a reporter as he and the rest of first lady Melania Trump's delegation arrive to meet with Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets a waiting crowd as he visits The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Young
Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets people outside CAMH The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Prince Harry speaks to athletes during training at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry speaks to an athlete at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) watch Steve Arnold, Britain's vice-captain for the Invictus Games, during an event at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
