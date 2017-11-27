Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Markle watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Markle watches the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Markle attends the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event in West Hollywood, February 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Meghan Markle attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York, October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Meghan Markle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Prince Harry laughs as he sits in the stands during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
