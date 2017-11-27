Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 27, 2017 | 7:15am EST

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry arrives with actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry arrives with actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 10
Meghan Markle watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Meghan Markle watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Meghan Markle watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 10
Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 10
Prince Harry with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry with Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 10
Meghan Markle watches the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Meghan Markle watches the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Meghan Markle watches the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 10
Meghan Markle attends the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event in West Hollywood, February 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Meghan Markle attends the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event in West Hollywood, February 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
Meghan Markle attends the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event in West Hollywood, February 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
6 / 10
Meghan Markle attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York, October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Meghan Markle attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York, October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Meghan Markle attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York, October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 10
Meghan Markle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Meghan Markle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2013
Meghan Markle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 10
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
9 / 10
Prince Harry laughs as he sits in the stands during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Prince Harry laughs as he sits in the stands during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Prince Harry laughs as he sits in the stands during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Next Slideshows

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Nov 24 2017
Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe...

Nov 23 2017
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Nov 23 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 23 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach

Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach

President Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

Home for Thanksgiving

Home for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast