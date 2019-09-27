Prince Harry tours southern Africa

"It has been emotional retracing my mother s steps along this street 22 years on, and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," Harry said. "But let...more

"It has been emotional retracing my mother s steps along this street 22 years on, and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," Harry said. "But let us not lose sight of the reality. Twenty two years after my mother visited Angola, there are still more than 1,000 minefields in this beautiful country that remain to be cleared. I wonder if she was still alive whether that would still be the case. I m pretty sure she would have seen it through." Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

