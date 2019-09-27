Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 27, 2019 | 1:05pm EDT

Prince Harry tours southern Africa

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps on Friday, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed a famous series of images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps on Friday, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a...more

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps on Friday, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed a famous series of images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 19
Princess Diana (L) walks in one of the safety corridors of the land mine fields of Huambo, Angola January 15, 1997, while Prince Harry (R) visits a working de-mining field in Dirico, Angola September 27, 2019. Harry visited a de-mining field outside Dirico, a town in Angola's Cuando Cubango province, where, wearing a safety vest, he remotely detonated a mine in a controlled explosion. He also met community members. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Princess Diana (L) walks in one of the safety corridors of the land mine fields of Huambo, Angola January 15, 1997, while Prince Harry (R) visits a working de-mining field in Dirico, Angola September 27, 2019. Harry visited a de-mining field outside...more

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Princess Diana (L) walks in one of the safety corridors of the land mine fields of Huambo, Angola January 15, 1997, while Prince Harry (R) visits a working de-mining field in Dirico, Angola September 27, 2019. Harry visited a de-mining field outside Dirico, a town in Angola's Cuando Cubango province, where, wearing a safety vest, he remotely detonated a mine in a controlled explosion. He also met community members. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
2 / 19
Harry sits alone beneath the Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. He retraced his mother's steps on a street that was once a path in a dangerous minefield. The 35-year-old walked down Princess Diana Street and sat beneath the Diana Tree, the spot where his mother, who campaigned for a global ban on mines, was photographed. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Harry sits alone beneath the Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. He retraced his mother's steps on a street that was once a path in a dangerous minefield. The 35-year-old walked down Princess Diana Street and sat beneath the Diana Tree,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Harry sits alone beneath the Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. He retraced his mother's steps on a street that was once a path in a dangerous minefield. The 35-year-old walked down Princess Diana Street and sat beneath the Diana Tree, the spot where his mother, who campaigned for a global ban on mines, was photographed. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
3 / 19
"It has been emotional retracing my mother s steps along this street 22 years on, and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," Harry said. "But let us not lose sight of the reality. Twenty two years after my mother visited Angola, there are still more than 1,000 minefields in this beautiful country that remain to be cleared. I wonder if she was still alive whether that would still be the case. I m pretty sure she would have seen it through." Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

"It has been emotional retracing my mother s steps along this street 22 years on, and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," Harry said. "But let...more

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
"It has been emotional retracing my mother s steps along this street 22 years on, and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," Harry said. "But let us not lose sight of the reality. Twenty two years after my mother visited Angola, there are still more than 1,000 minefields in this beautiful country that remain to be cleared. I wonder if she was still alive whether that would still be the case. I m pretty sure she would have seen it through." Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
Prince Harry remotely detonates a landmine as he visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. The pictures of Diana wearing protective gear as she walked among red skull-and-crossbone signs in Huambo in January 1997 won publicity for the HALO Trust, which was clearing mines left during Angola's civil war. They were taken a few months before her death in Paris in a car crash. The international treaty to ban the weapons was signed later the same year. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry remotely detonates a landmine as he visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. The pictures of Diana wearing protective gear as she walked among red skull-and-crossbone signs in...more

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Prince Harry remotely detonates a landmine as he visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. The pictures of Diana wearing protective gear as she walked among red skull-and-crossbone signs in Huambo in January 1997 won publicity for the HALO Trust, which was clearing mines left during Angola's civil war. They were taken a few months before her death in Paris in a car crash. The international treaty to ban the weapons was signed later the same year. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 19
Prince Harry and Halo Regional Manager Jose Antonio watch as Mine Clearer Jorge Joao Cativa demonstrates mine clearing techniques, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Halo Regional Manager Jose Antonio watch as Mine Clearer Jorge Joao Cativa demonstrates mine clearing techniques, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Prince Harry and Halo Regional Manager Jose Antonio watch as Mine Clearer Jorge Joao Cativa demonstrates mine clearing techniques, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 19
Prince Harry visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Prince Harry visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 19
Prince Harry meets Barnaby Jose Mar, 6, as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry meets Barnaby Jose Mar, 6, as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Prince Harry meets Barnaby Jose Mar, 6, as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
Prince Harry examines a prosthetic leg as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry examines a prosthetic leg as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Prince Harry examines a prosthetic leg as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 19
Prince Harry meets patients as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry meets patients as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Prince Harry meets patients as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 19
A crowd gathers on Princess Diana Street ahead of the arrival of Prince Harry in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

A crowd gathers on Princess Diana Street ahead of the arrival of Prince Harry in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A crowd gathers on Princess Diana Street ahead of the arrival of Prince Harry in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 19
Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 19
Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
Prince Harry and a founder of Elephants Without Borders, Dr Mike Chase, are welcomed to a tree planting event by local children, at the Chobe National Park, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and a founder of Elephants Without Borders, Dr Mike Chase, are welcomed to a tree planting event by local children, at the Chobe National Park, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry and a founder of Elephants Without Borders, Dr Mike Chase, are welcomed to a tree planting event by local children, at the Chobe National Park, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 19
Prince Harry is greeted by Tlotlo Moilwa during a visit to the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry is greeted by Tlotlo Moilwa during a visit to the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry is greeted by Tlotlo Moilwa during a visit to the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 19
Prince Harry joins a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol on the Chobe River in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry joins a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol on the Chobe River in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry joins a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol on the Chobe River in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 19
Prince Harry listens to a member of a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol, near to the Chobe river, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry listens to a member of a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol, near to the Chobe river, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Prince Harry listens to a member of a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol, near to the Chobe river, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Children march in second week of climate strikes

Children march in second week of climate strikes

Next Slideshows

Children march in second week of climate strikes

Children march in second week of climate strikes

The latest round of global protests for climate action, which builds on last week's marches by millions of kids around the world, culminates in a rally in...

11:40am EDT
Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

More than 300 captives, most of them children and many in chains, have been rescued from a building in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna.

10:20am EDT
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

9:55am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 26 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Children march in second week of climate strikes

Children march in second week of climate strikes

The latest round of global protests for climate action, which builds on last week's marches by millions of kids around the world, culminates in a rally in Montreal, Canada, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to speak.

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

More than 300 captives, most of them children and many in chains, have been rescued from a building in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hong Kong leader holds community talks in bid to end crisis

Hong Kong leader holds community talks in bid to end crisis

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held the first "open dialogue" session with 150 members of the public in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests, as protesters chanted slogans and blocked roads outside.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies after a whistleblower report said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit , but that the White House also tried to lock down evidence about that conduct.

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. Here is a timeline of events in the controversy based on the whistleblower's complaint and public reports.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast