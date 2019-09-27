Prince Harry tours southern Africa
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps on Friday, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a...more
Princess Diana (L) walks in one of the safety corridors of the land mine fields of Huambo, Angola January 15, 1997, while Prince Harry (R) visits a working de-mining field in Dirico, Angola September 27, 2019. Harry visited a de-mining field outside...more
Harry sits alone beneath the Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. He retraced his mother's steps on a street that was once a path in a dangerous minefield. The 35-year-old walked down Princess Diana Street and sat beneath the Diana Tree,...more
"It has been emotional retracing my mother s steps along this street 22 years on, and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," Harry said. "But let...more
Prince Harry remotely detonates a landmine as he visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. The pictures of Diana wearing protective gear as she walked among red skull-and-crossbone signs in...more
Prince Harry and Halo Regional Manager Jose Antonio watch as Mine Clearer Jorge Joao Cativa demonstrates mine clearing techniques, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry meets Barnaby Jose Mar, 6, as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry examines a prosthetic leg as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry meets patients as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
A crowd gathers on Princess Diana Street ahead of the arrival of Prince Harry in Huambo, Angola September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry helps a local schoolboy to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and a founder of Elephants Without Borders, Dr Mike Chase, are welcomed to a tree planting event by local children, at the Chobe National Park, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry helps to plant a tree at the Chobe National Park in Botswana September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry is greeted by Tlotlo Moilwa during a visit to the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry joins a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol on the Chobe River in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry listens to a member of a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol, near to the Chobe river, in Kasane, Botswana, September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
