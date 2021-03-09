Prince Harry's royal life in photos
Princess Diana holds her two sons Prince William, 6, and Prince Harry, 3, (front) as they pose during the mornings's picture session on August 9, 1987 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta
Young Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother Princess Diana during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace on August 9, 1988, where the Prince and Princess of Wales were holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia....more
Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as her older son Prince William (L) looks out over the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 11, 1988 after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the Queen's birthday parade. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince Harry and his mother and father accompany Prince William on his first day of term at Eton, September 6, 1995. REUTERS
Prince Harry leaves church at Balmoral with his father and brother, August 31, 1997. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris earlier today. REUTERS
(L-R) Earl Spencer, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles watch as the coffin containing the body of Princess Diana is driven away from Westminster Abbey in a hearse for her burial September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Prince Charles and Prince Harry follow the gun carriage with the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Prince Harry walks from his dormitory to begin his first day of lessons at England's elite school Eton College, September 3, 1998. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Britain's Prince Harry makes a celebratory gesture on his last day at Eton College in Berkshire in southern England, June 12, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville
William and Harry attend the unveiling of a memorial fountain dedicated to their mother at Hyde Park in London, July 6, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber
Queen Elizaberth smiles as Prince Harry pulls a face as they watch Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel after their wedding, in Windsor Castle, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Queen Elizabeth smiles with Prince Harry during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England April 12, 2006. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Harry makes faces at children Mutsu (L) and Lintle (R) in the grounds of the Mants'ase children's home, while on a return visit to Lesotho in southern Africa, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry kisses his girlfriend Chelsy Davy as England plays Australia during their World Cup cricket Super Eights match in St. John's April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
William and Harry speak on stage at Wembley Stadium in London at the "Concert for Diana", held in memory of their mother Princess Diana, July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
William and Harry react as they attend the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Prince William and his brother Prince Harry leave Sandringham church following the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy attend the friendly international rugby union match between England and Australia at Twickenham in London November 7, 2009. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
Prince Harry races in a gym during a tour of the Harlem Children's Zone school in New York, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
William and Harry react as they watch the 2010 World Cup Group C soccer match between England and Algeria at Green Point stadium in Cape Town June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Britain's Prince Harry reacts during the opening of the Royal British Legion Wootton Bassett Field of Remembrance, as the air horn he is holding, to start a leg of the Royal British Legion's March for Honour, malfunctions, in the grounds of Lydiard...more
Prince Harry makes a face at schoolchildren during a visit to the Mary Rose Museum at the Historic Dockyard Portsmouth in southern England March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Prince William and his brother and best man Prince Harry arrive to Westminster Abbey for Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), pose for an official photograph, with their families, on the day of their wedding, in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, in central London April 29, 2011. . REUTERS/Hugo...more
Britain's Princess Eugenie (L) and and Prince Harry (R) watch the Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse in southern England June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry talks with Chelsea Pensioners at the Margaret Thatcher Infirmary at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool
Prince Harry dances with Chantol Dormer at a youth community center in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer for the British team as they watch the track cycling event at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Prince Harry and Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton applaud as they view the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas watch the WE Day UK event at Wembley Arena in London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Prince Harry, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge share a light moment as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's...more
Prince Harry wears a Christmas hat with orphans from the Mants'ase Children's Home during a visit in Maseru, Lesotho, South Africa, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lee Valley Athletics Centre in north London September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prince Harry stands next to a Guardsman at the Jaguar Landrover driving Challenge, which will be the first event in the Invictus Games, in Gaydon, central England on September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince Harry plays with a ball during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool
]Prince Harry laughs as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama catches a basketball during a game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prince Harry speaks to Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool
Prince Charles and Prince Harry laugh during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Park in east London, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Prince Harry speaks at an event on mental health, at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in central London, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, prepare to depart at Nadi airport in Nadi, Fiji, October 25, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry holds a toy from a young child in the crowd at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, October 30, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Meghan reacts as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Prince Harry and Meghan meet participants of Fluro Friday, an event organized to tackle mental health issues, during their visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26, 2018. John...more
Prince Harry and Meghan walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the...more
Harry and Meghan watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the European premiere of the The Lion King in London, July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan with their baby son Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their son Archie at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with the Rose Garden in the background, July 6, 2019. Chris...more
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool
Prince Charles, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9, 2020. Phil Harris/Pool
Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Prince Harry talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, January 20, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool v
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie and the Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland,...more
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are pictured following the announcement that they are expecting their second child. Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pose with their son Archie. Missan Hariman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese
Next Slideshows
Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins
People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder...
One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers
Healthcare workers, first responders and funeral staff have toiled through a year of the pandemic, sacrificing time with loved ones and risking their own...
Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars
As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a...
One year with COVID: Mourning the dead
Loved ones grieve for the 2.7 million people who have died of the coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins
People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers
Healthcare workers, first responders and funeral staff have toiled through a year of the pandemic, sacrificing time with loved ones and risking their own well-being.
Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars
As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at a lake in southwest Turkey.
One year with COVID: Mourning the dead
Loved ones grieve for the 2.7 million people who have died of the coronavirus.
International Women's Day
International Women's Day is marked with dances, flowers and mass demonstrations against violence and injustice.
Myanmar's anti-coup protesters met with bullets and tear gas
The junta has come under increasing foreign criticism for its attempts to crush protests and re-establish control over the country, where more than 50 people have been killed since the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Protests as Senegal's opposition leader indicted and released on bail
Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko called for more protests against President Macky Sall after being indicted and released on bail over a rape charge that has sparked violent unrest across the country.
Migrants cross the Rio Grande
Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande into the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.
Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod
Forty-six mushers and their teams of huskies dashed off into the Alaska wilderness in a socially distanced start to the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, embarking on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic.