Prince Harry's royal life in photos

Princess Diana holds her two sons Prince William, 6, and Prince Harry, 3, (front) as they pose during the mornings's picture session on August 9, 1987 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2006
Young Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother Princess Diana during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace on August 9, 1988, where the Prince and Princess of Wales were holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2006
Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as her older son Prince William (L) looks out over the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 11, 1988 after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the Queen's birthday parade. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2006
Prince Harry and his mother and father accompany Prince William on his first day of term at Eton, September 6, 1995. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Prince Harry leaves church at Balmoral with his father and brother, August 31, 1997. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris earlier today. REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
(L-R) Earl Spencer, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles watch as the coffin containing the body of Princess Diana is driven away from Westminster Abbey in a hearse for her burial September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Prince Charles and Prince Harry follow the gun carriage with the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Prince Harry walks from his dormitory to begin his first day of lessons at England's elite school Eton College, September 3, 1998. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Britain's Prince Harry makes a celebratory gesture on his last day at Eton College in Berkshire in southern England, June 12, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
William and Harry attend the unveiling of a memorial fountain dedicated to their mother at Hyde Park in London, July 6, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Queen Elizaberth smiles as Prince Harry pulls a face as they watch Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel after their wedding, in Windsor Castle, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Queen Elizabeth smiles with Prince Harry during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England April 12, 2006. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2006
Prince Harry makes faces at children Mutsu (L) and Lintle (R) in the grounds of the Mants'ase children's home, while on a return visit to Lesotho in southern Africa, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2006
Prince Harry kisses his girlfriend Chelsy Davy as England plays Australia during their World Cup cricket Super Eights match in St. John's April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2007
William and Harry speak on stage at Wembley Stadium in London at the "Concert for Diana", held in memory of their mother Princess Diana, July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2007
William and Harry react as they attend the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2007
Prince William and his brother Prince Harry leave Sandringham church following the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2008
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy attend the friendly international rugby union match between England and Australia at Twickenham in London November 7, 2009. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2009
Prince Harry races in a gym during a tour of the Harlem Children's Zone school in New York, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2009
William and Harry react as they watch the 2010 World Cup Group C soccer match between England and Algeria at Green Point stadium in Cape Town June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2010
Britain's Prince Harry reacts during the opening of the Royal British Legion Wootton Bassett Field of Remembrance, as the air horn he is holding, to start a leg of the Royal British Legion's March for Honour, malfunctions, in the grounds of Lydiard Park, Swindon November 9, 2010. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 09, 2010
Prince Harry makes a face at schoolchildren during a visit to the Mary Rose Museum at the Historic Dockyard Portsmouth in southern England March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2011
Prince William and his brother and best man Prince Harry arrive to Westminster Abbey for Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011.   REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2011
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), pose for an official photograph, with their families, on the day of their wedding, in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, in central London April 29, 2011. .   REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2011
Britain's Princess Eugenie (L) and and Prince Harry (R) watch the Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse in southern England June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
Prince Harry talks with Chelsea Pensioners at the Margaret Thatcher Infirmary at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2011
Prince Harry dances with Chantol Dormer at a youth community center in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer for the British team as they watch the track cycling event at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2012
Prince Harry and Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton applaud as they view the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.               REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012.  REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole, March 29, 2011.  REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas watch the WE Day UK event at Wembley Arena in London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, March 07, 2014
Prince Harry, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge share a light moment as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in central London, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 14, 2014
Prince Harry wears a Christmas hat with orphans from the Mants'ase Children's Home during a visit in Maseru, Lesotho, South Africa, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lee Valley Athletics Centre in north London September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
Prince Harry stands next to a Guardsman at the Jaguar Landrover driving Challenge, which will be the first event in the Invictus Games, in Gaydon, central England on September 9, 2014.   REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Prince Harry plays with a ball during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014.   REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 29, 2014
]Prince Harry laughs as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama catches a basketball during a game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Prince Harry speaks to Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014.   REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Prince Charles and Prince Harry laugh during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Park in east London, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Prince Harry speaks at an event on mental health, at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in central London, October 9, 2017.  REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 29, 2017.    REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, prepare to depart at Nadi airport in Nadi, Fiji, October 25, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Prince Harry holds a toy from a young child in the crowd at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, October 30, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018. &nbsp;Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan reacts as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan meet participants of Fluro Friday, an event organized to tackle mental health issues, during their visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Harry and Meghan watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the European premiere of the The Lion King in London, July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan with their baby son Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their son Archie at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with the Rose Garden in the background, July 6, 2019. Chris Allerton/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Prince Charles, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9, 2020. Phil Harris/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Prince Harry talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, January 20, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool v

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie and the Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, July 6, 2019. Chris Allerton/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are pictured following the announcement that they are expecting their second child. Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pose with their son Archie. Missan Hariman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.  Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
