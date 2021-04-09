Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 9, 2021 | 8:14am EDT

Prince Philip: 1921 - 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, in this May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, in this May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2006
1 / 32
2 / 32
Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
3 / 32
4 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern Englandin 2007. After a year long courtship, the Queen and Prince Philip wed in November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern Englandin 2007. After a year long courtship, the Queen and Prince Philip wed in November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2007
5 / 32
6 / 32
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have a chat in the stands at the Investec Derby Festival, June 2015. Reuters / Peter Nicholls

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have a chat in the stands at the Investec Derby Festival, June 2015. Reuters / Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
7 / 32
8 / 32
The hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

The hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
9 / 32
10 / 32
Prince Philip sits with the Queen as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Prince Philip sits with the Queen as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
11 / 32
12 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013
13 / 32
14 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave after the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in central London, Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carl court/pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave after the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in central London, Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carl court/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
15 / 32
16 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take a boat trip on Spree river in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take a boat trip on Spree river in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
17 / 32
18 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip (L) talk at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip (L) talk at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 06, 2014
19 / 32
20 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth presents her husband Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honour, the Order of New Zealand at Buckingham Palace in London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/POOL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth presents her husband Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honour, the Order of New Zealand at Buckingham Palace in London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2013
21 / 32
22 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, view horses in the parade ring at the Epsom Derby festival, part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, view horses in the parade ring at the Epsom Derby festival, part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2012
23 / 32
24 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2012
25 / 32
26 / 32
Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2012
27 / 32
28 / 32
Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
29 / 32
30 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she receives the trophy from Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her horse Estimate won The Queen's Vase on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she receives the trophy from Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her horse Estimate won The Queen's Vase on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2012
31 / 32
32 / 32
Prince Philip leans over to talk to Queen Elizabeth as they watch performers during a visit to the Manchester Central Convention Centre in Manchester, northern England March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Super/Pool

Prince Philip leans over to talk to Queen Elizabeth as they watch performers during a visit to the Manchester Central Convention Centre in Manchester, northern England March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Super/Pool

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2012
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive by boat at the Floriade flower festival in Canberra October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
17 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive by boat at the Floriade flower festival in Canberra October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip share a moment as they attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 12 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2011
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer
18 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth kisses her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at midnight in the Millennium Dome January 1 2000. REUTERS/Pool

Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Britain's Queen Elizabeth kisses her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at midnight in the Millennium Dome January 1 2000. REUTERS/Pool
19 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip share a moment as they attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 12 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
20 / 32
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2007
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer
21 / 32
Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir David Low's exhibition at the National Library in Wellington, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir David Low's exhibition at the National Library in Wellington, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
22 / 32
Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence

Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2006
Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence
23 / 32
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. The Irish President and his wife Sabina left Windsor at the end of a four day State Visit to Britain, during which they stayed at Windsor Castle as guests of Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. The Irish President and his wife Sabina left...more

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. The Irish President and his wife Sabina left Windsor at the end of a four day State Visit to Britain, during which they stayed at Windsor Castle as guests of Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)
24 / 32
Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, December 25, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, December 25, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, December 25, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
25 / 32
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2007
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool
26 / 32
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
27 / 32
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
28 / 32
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool
29 / 32
Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto, Canada April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto, Canada April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2013
Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto, Canada April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
30 / 32
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
31 / 32
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2010
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
32 / 32
