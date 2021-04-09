Prince Philip: 1921 - 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, in this May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson
Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern Englandin 2007. After a year long courtship, the Queen and Prince Philip wed in November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Fiona...more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have a chat in the stands at the Investec Derby Festival, June 2015. Reuters / Peter Nicholls
The hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Prince Philip sits with the Queen as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave after the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in central London, Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carl court/pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip take a boat trip on Spree river in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip (L) talk at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Britain's Queen Elizabeth presents her husband Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honour, the Order of New Zealand at Buckingham Palace in London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/POOL
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, view horses in the parade ring at the Epsom Derby festival, part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she receives the trophy from Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her horse Estimate won The Queen's Vase on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince Philip leans over to talk to Queen Elizabeth as they watch performers during a visit to the Manchester Central Convention Centre in Manchester, northern England March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Super/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive by boat at the Floriade flower festival in Canberra October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth kisses her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at midnight in the Millennium Dome January 1 2000. REUTERS/Pool
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip share a moment as they attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 12 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir David Low's exhibition at the National Library in Wellington, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. The Irish President and his wife Sabina left...more
Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, December 25, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12,...more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool
Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto, Canada April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Fiery protests in Belfast
Northern Ireland has seen more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Courtroom sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.
MORE IN PICTURES
Creating neon dreams in New York City
Inside the "Let There Be Neon" store in Manhattan, New York City, as workers bend glass tubes into neon signs.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Fiery protests in Belfast
Northern Ireland has seen more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Courtroom sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia
Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.
Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave
Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists forecast, with fatalities climbing for the first time above 4,000 in a day on April 6 as the outbreak overwhelms hospitals.
Lava spews from new fissures at Iceland volcano
Two new fissures have opened in the Icelandic volcano that has attracted thousands of visitors since erupting three weeks ago.
Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.