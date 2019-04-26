Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings
Britain's Prince William greets a boy as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern watches during his arrival at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits the Starship Hospital during Britain's Prince William's visit, in Auckland, April 25. Mark Tantrum/The New Zealand Government/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) arrive at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
Britain's Prince William greets a members of the Muslim community at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
Britain's Prince William arrives at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
Canterbury District Commander John Price holds hands with Mr Mushabab Saad Aiban as they wait for Britain's Prince William to arrive at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
A police officer joins in with a children's ball game as they wait for Britain's Prince William to finish his visit at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
Guests arrive as police attend the royal visit to Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 26. Joseph Johnson/Pool via REUTERS
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with Muslim community members as she waits for Britain's Prince William to visit Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with Muslim community members as she waits for Britain's Prince William to visit Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool
Two women visiting Al-Noor mosque hold hands in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Visitors walk through Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Visitors leave Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A woman walks past a Peace Be To You sign at Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as hero for chasing shooter away, reacts inside the mosque as volunteers from the local community and members of the Muslim community renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A muslim woman stands in front of flowers which were left in front of the Mosque watches construction take place as volunteers from the local community and members of the Linwood mosque renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April...more
A heart card is nailed to a tree at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
An excerpt from the Quran sits below a window where a man was shot, as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of...more
Police remain at the Al-Noor mosque as visitors arrive in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens its doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A volunteer helps to paint a window, as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit...more
A policeman stands at Al-Noor mosque as visitors arrive in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens its doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as hero for chasing shooter away, hugs a friend as they help to renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead...more
Visitors walk into Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens its doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Flowers that were left in remembrance are planted in a garden to grow amongst the debris from renovations at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain...more
A volunteer helps to paint a window, as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit...more
A woman cleans up as volunteers from the local community and members of the Linwood mosque renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s...more
Painted rocks on the ground at Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens it's doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Abdul Aziz who has been hailed as hero for chasing shooter away from the mosque inside the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's...more
A box of tissues sits next to an excerpt from the Quran as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince...more
A police officer continues to patrol the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Next Slideshows
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Overcrowded facilities force migrants into temporary shelters in Texas
Migrants from Central America are housed at temporary shelters in El Paso, Texas, after being released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to...
Joe Biden's political past
Biden, 76, a longtime senator who served for two terms as vice president under President Barack Obama, joins a crowded field of nearly 20 other Democratic...
MORE IN PICTURES
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Overcrowded facilities force migrants into temporary shelters in Texas
Migrants from Central America are housed at temporary shelters in El Paso, Texas, after being released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded facilities.
Uganda mom of multiple quadruplets struggles to provide for 38 children
Mariam Nabatanzi was abandoned by her husband, leaving her to support their surviving 38 children alone.
Joe Biden's political past
Biden, 76, a longtime senator who served for two terms as vice president under President Barack Obama, joins a crowded field of nearly 20 other Democratic candidates seeking to defeat President Donald Trump.
Putin and Kim meet in Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit to discuss de-nuclearization and improve ties with its giant neighbor.
German scientists create see-through human organs
Researchers in Germany have created transparent human organs using a new technology that could pave the way to print three-dimensional body parts such as kidneys for transplants.
Funeral for Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee
The leaders of Britain and Ireland joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral of journalist Lyra McKee, whose killing by an Irish nationalist militant during a riot has sparked outrage in the province.