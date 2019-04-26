Edition:
Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Britain's Prince William greets a boy as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern watches during his arrival at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits the Starship Hospital during Britain's Prince William's visit, in Auckland, April 25. Mark Tantrum/The New Zealand Government/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Britain's Prince William and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) arrive at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Britain's Prince William greets a members of the Muslim community at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Britain's Prince William arrives at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Canterbury District Commander John Price holds hands with Mr Mushabab Saad Aiban as they wait for Britain's Prince William to arrive at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A police officer joins in with a children's ball game as they wait for Britain's Prince William to finish his visit at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Guests arrive as police attend the royal visit to Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 26. Joseph Johnson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with Muslim community members as she waits for Britain's Prince William to visit Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with Muslim community members as she waits for Britain's Prince William to visit Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, April 26. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Two women visiting Al-Noor mosque hold hands in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Visitors walk through Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Visitors leave Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A woman walks past a Peace Be To You sign at Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as hero for chasing shooter away, reacts inside the mosque as volunteers from the local community and members of the Muslim community renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, April 25. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A muslim woman stands in front of flowers which were left in front of the Mosque watches construction take place as volunteers from the local community and members of the Linwood mosque renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A heart card is nailed to a tree at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
An excerpt from the Quran sits below a window where a man was shot, as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Police remain at the Al-Noor mosque as visitors arrive in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens its doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A volunteer helps to paint a window, as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A policeman stands at Al-Noor mosque as visitors arrive in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens its doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as hero for chasing shooter away, hugs a friend as they help to renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Visitors walk into Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens its doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Flowers that were left in remembrance are planted in a garden to grow amongst the debris from renovations at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A volunteer helps to paint a window, as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A woman cleans up as volunteers from the local community and members of the Linwood mosque renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Painted rocks on the ground at Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Al-Noor opens it's doors to visitors ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Abdul Aziz who has been hailed as hero for chasing shooter away from the mosque inside the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A box of tissues sits next to an excerpt from the Quran as renovations take place at the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A police officer continues to patrol the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
