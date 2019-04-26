Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

A muslim woman stands in front of flowers which were left in front of the Mosque watches construction take place as volunteers from the local community and members of the Linwood mosque renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April...more

A muslim woman stands in front of flowers which were left in front of the Mosque watches construction take place as volunteers from the local community and members of the Linwood mosque renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand April 25, 2019. Volunteers from SwitchedOn are helping to paint and renovate ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

