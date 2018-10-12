Princess Eugenie's wedding dress
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the...more
The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth walked down the aisle of Windsor Castle's 15th century St George's Chapel in a fitted corset and pleated skirt with a long train designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the label...more
"The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who...more
Eugenie, who has previously shared pictures of her X-rays, wanted to pay tribute to the staff at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who treated her, as well as others suffering from the condition. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and...more
Eugenie, who announced her engagement in January, worked closely with Pilotto and De Vos, leafing through archives of frocks worn by British royals to pick a silhouette. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Motifs meaningful to the couple were woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend, the palace said. The designs included the thistle and shamrock, the flowers of Scotland and Ireland, and the English rose. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Eugenie borrowed the queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, decorated with rose cut diamonds and emeralds and made by jewelers Boucheron in 1919 in the style worn in the Russian Imperial Court. She wore diamond and emerald drop earrings given to...more
Speculation over who would design the wedding dress had mounted over the last few weeks, with labels cited including Erdem and Ralph & Russo, which made a blue two-piece outfit for Eugenie's sister and maid of honor Princess Beatrice. "As soon as we...more
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel. Victoria Joness/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke of York arrives with Princess Eugenie for her wedding. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie arrives with her father, the Duke of York. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
