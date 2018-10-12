Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 12, 2018 | 10:10am EDT

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress

Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the bride picking a low back to reveal scars she got from surgery as a child. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the...more

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12, 2018. Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the bride picking a low back to reveal scars she got from surgery as a child. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 14
The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth walked down the aisle of Windsor Castle's 15th century St George's Chapel in a fitted corset and pleated skirt with a long train designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the label in 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth walked down the aisle of Windsor Castle's 15th century St George's Chapel in a fitted corset and pleated skirt with a long train designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the label...more

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth walked down the aisle of Windsor Castle's 15th century St George's Chapel in a fitted corset and pleated skirt with a long train designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the label in 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 14
"The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis." REUTERS/Toby Melville

"The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who...more

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
"The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis." REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 14
Eugenie, who has previously shared pictures of her X-rays, wanted to pay tribute to the staff at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who treated her, as well as others suffering from the condition. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars," she told ITV's "This Morning" program before the wedding. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Eugenie, who has previously shared pictures of her X-rays, wanted to pay tribute to the staff at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who treated her, as well as others suffering from the condition. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and...more

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Eugenie, who has previously shared pictures of her X-rays, wanted to pay tribute to the staff at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who treated her, as well as others suffering from the condition. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars," she told ITV's "This Morning" program before the wedding. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 14
Eugenie, who announced her engagement in January, worked closely with Pilotto and De Vos, leafing through archives of frocks worn by British royals to pick a silhouette. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Eugenie, who announced her engagement in January, worked closely with Pilotto and De Vos, leafing through archives of frocks worn by British royals to pick a silhouette. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Eugenie, who announced her engagement in January, worked closely with Pilotto and De Vos, leafing through archives of frocks worn by British royals to pick a silhouette. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 14
Motifs meaningful to the couple were woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend, the palace said. The designs included the thistle and shamrock, the flowers of Scotland and Ireland, and the English rose. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motifs meaningful to the couple were woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend, the palace said. The designs included the thistle and shamrock, the flowers of Scotland and Ireland, and the English rose. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Motifs meaningful to the couple were woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend, the palace said. The designs included the thistle and shamrock, the flowers of Scotland and Ireland, and the English rose. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 14
Eugenie borrowed the queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, decorated with rose cut diamonds and emeralds and made by jewelers Boucheron in 1919 in the style worn in the Russian Imperial Court. She wore diamond and emerald drop earrings given to her by Brooksbank and satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Eugenie borrowed the queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, decorated with rose cut diamonds and emeralds and made by jewelers Boucheron in 1919 in the style worn in the Russian Imperial Court. She wore diamond and emerald drop earrings given to...more

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Eugenie borrowed the queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, decorated with rose cut diamonds and emeralds and made by jewelers Boucheron in 1919 in the style worn in the Russian Imperial Court. She wore diamond and emerald drop earrings given to her by Brooksbank and satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 14
Speculation over who would design the wedding dress had mounted over the last few weeks, with labels cited including Erdem and Ralph & Russo, which made a blue two-piece outfit for Eugenie's sister and maid of honor Princess Beatrice. "As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away," Eugenie was quoted as saying. "I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it." Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Speculation over who would design the wedding dress had mounted over the last few weeks, with labels cited including Erdem and Ralph & Russo, which made a blue two-piece outfit for Eugenie's sister and maid of honor Princess Beatrice. "As soon as we...more

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Speculation over who would design the wedding dress had mounted over the last few weeks, with labels cited including Erdem and Ralph & Russo, which made a blue two-piece outfit for Eugenie's sister and maid of honor Princess Beatrice. "As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away," Eugenie was quoted as saying. "I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it." Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 14
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 14
Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 14
Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel. Victoria Joness/Pool via REUTERS

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel. Victoria Joness/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel. Victoria Joness/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 14
The Duke of York arrives with Princess Eugenie for her wedding. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

The Duke of York arrives with Princess Eugenie for her wedding. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The Duke of York arrives with Princess Eugenie for her wedding. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 14
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 14
Princess Eugenie arrives with her father, the Duke of York. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Princess Eugenie arrives with her father, the Duke of York. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Princess Eugenie arrives with her father, the Duke of York. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

Next Slideshows

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.

Oct 11 2018
Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.

Oct 11 2018
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Oct 11 2018
World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo

World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo

The world's largest fish market resumed operations inside the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market after final auctions last week at the Tsukiji facility, one...

Oct 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Britain's Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Royal wedding style

Royal wedding style

Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle

Rescuers search for survivors after one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the Florida Panhandle.

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm.

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.

Kanye visits the White House

Kanye visits the White House

Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast