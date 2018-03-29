Prison fire in Venezuela
Relatives of inmates held at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison, where a fire occurred in the cells area, in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Rioting and a fire in the cells of a Venezuelan police station in the central city of Valencia killed 68 people on Wednesday, according to the government and witnesses. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men carry the coffin of Javier Rivas, one of the inmates who died during a riot and fire in the cells of the General Command of the Carabobo Police, at a funeral home in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Families hoping for news outside the police station were dispersed with tear gas and authorities did not give information until late into the evening. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners look at the coffin of Javier Rivas, one of the inmates who died during a riot and fire in the cells of the General Command of the Carabobo Police, during his funeral in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A relative of inmates faints outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan prisons are notoriously overcrowded and filled with weapons and drugs. Riots leaving dozens dead are not uncommon. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates wait outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Many Venezuelan prisons are lawless and have been for decades. Prisoners often openly wield machine guns and grenades, use drugs and leave guards powerless. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
State official Jesus Santander said the state of Carabobo was in mourning after the incident in the city of Valencia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Paramedics help a relative of inmates who fainted. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates react as they wait outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates react as they wait outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A homicide unit arrives. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates wait outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates react as they wait outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates react as they wait outside. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates wait outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A police officer stands guard outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners carry the coffin of Javier Rivas, one of the inmates who died during a riot and fire in the cells of the General Command of the Carabobo Police, during his funeral in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of inmates react as they wait outside the prison. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of Javier Rivas, one of the inmates who died during a riot and fire in the cells of the General Command of the Carabobo Police, react in front of his coffin during his funeral in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
