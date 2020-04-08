Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen in a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Indonesian Red Cross Society personnel sprays disinfection at a jail in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via REUTERS
An inmate is pictured as members of Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Women inmates sew protective masks at the Aquiles Serdan prison, on the outskirts of Chihuahua in Chihuahua, Mexico March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Indonesian prisoners approaching the end of their sentences are released to avoid the possibility of a surge in coronavirus in overcrowded prisons in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha/ via REUTERS
Inmates are seen on the roof of the Coronda jail during a prison riot after demanding better health conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, in Santa Fe, Argentina March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Nieto
Indonesia's red cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at a prison complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2020. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS
A family member of a prisoner reacts outside La Modelo prison, after a riot started by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz
A sign that reads "More than 30 dead" is seen hanging from the windows of the cells of the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020....more
An inmate receives a vaccination as part of the start of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign as a precautionary measure in Santiago, Chile March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Prison inmates gather by a barred window at San Vittore Prison as part of a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Inmates produce protective face masks, to be used by security members and inmates themselves, inside Roumieh prison, Lebanon, in this handout received April 6, 2020. Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF)/Handout via REUTERS
The relatives of inmates clash with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Smoke rises over Regina Coeli prison, as prisoners revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Inmates of San Vittore Prison take part in a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A relative of an inmate stands on a police vehicle during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020....more
A journalist walks in front a wall at Tamara prison, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A relative of an inmate reacts during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Prisoners are seen in cell windows inside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz
Relatives of prisoners show rifle bullets, outside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz.
Members of the Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Members of the Honduran Army keeps watch as they distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Convicts manufacture surgical masks and other protective gear to help meet the huge demand, in correctional prison in Nis, Serbia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of inmates gather outside Poggioreale prison in Naples, Italy, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
