United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 8, 2020 | 7:35pm EDT

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen in a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen in a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen in a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Indonesian Red Cross Society personnel sprays disinfection at a jail in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via REUTERS

Indonesian Red Cross Society personnel sprays disinfection at a jail in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Indonesian Red Cross Society personnel sprays disinfection at a jail in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via REUTERS
An inmate is pictured as members of Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

An inmate is pictured as members of Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
An inmate is pictured as members of Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Women inmates sew protective masks at the Aquiles Serdan prison, on the outskirts of Chihuahua in Chihuahua, Mexico March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women inmates sew protective masks at the Aquiles Serdan prison, on the outskirts of Chihuahua in Chihuahua, Mexico March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Women inmates sew protective masks at the Aquiles Serdan prison, on the outskirts of Chihuahua in Chihuahua, Mexico March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Indonesian prisoners approaching the end of their sentences are released to avoid the possibility of a surge in coronavirus in overcrowded prisons in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha/ via REUTERS

Indonesian prisoners approaching the end of their sentences are released to avoid the possibility of a surge in coronavirus in overcrowded prisons in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Indonesian prisoners approaching the end of their sentences are released to avoid the possibility of a surge in coronavirus in overcrowded prisons in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia April 2, 2020. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha/ via REUTERS
Inmates are seen on the roof of the Coronda jail during a prison riot after demanding better health conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, in Santa Fe, Argentina March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Nieto

Inmates are seen on the roof of the Coronda jail during a prison riot after demanding better health conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, in Santa Fe, Argentina March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Nieto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Inmates are seen on the roof of the Coronda jail during a prison riot after demanding better health conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, in Santa Fe, Argentina March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Nieto
Indonesia's red cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at a prison complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2020. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Indonesia's red cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at a prison complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2020. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Indonesia's red cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at a prison complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2020. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS
A family member of a prisoner reacts outside La Modelo prison, after a riot started by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz

A family member of a prisoner reacts outside La Modelo prison, after a riot started by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A family member of a prisoner reacts outside La Modelo prison, after a riot started by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz
A sign that reads "More than 30 dead" is seen hanging from the windows of the cells of the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz

A sign that reads "More than 30 dead" is seen hanging from the windows of the cells of the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A sign that reads "More than 30 dead" is seen hanging from the windows of the cells of the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz
An inmate receives a vaccination as part of the start of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign as a precautionary measure in Santiago, Chile March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An inmate receives a vaccination as part of the start of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign as a precautionary measure in Santiago, Chile March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
An inmate receives a vaccination as part of the start of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign as a precautionary measure in Santiago, Chile March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Prison inmates gather by a barred window at San Vittore Prison as part of a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Prison inmates gather by a barred window at San Vittore Prison as part of a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Prison inmates gather by a barred window at San Vittore Prison as part of a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Inmates produce protective face masks, to be used by security members and inmates themselves, inside Roumieh prison, Lebanon, in this handout received April 6, 2020. Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF)/Handout via REUTERS

Inmates produce protective face masks, to be used by security members and inmates themselves, inside Roumieh prison, Lebanon, in this handout received April 6, 2020. Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Inmates produce protective face masks, to be used by security members and inmates themselves, inside Roumieh prison, Lebanon, in this handout received April 6, 2020. Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF)/Handout via REUTERS
The relatives of inmates clash with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

The relatives of inmates clash with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The relatives of inmates clash with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Smoke rises over Regina Coeli prison, as prisoners revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Smoke rises over Regina Coeli prison, as prisoners revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Smoke rises over Regina Coeli prison, as prisoners revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Inmates of San Vittore Prison take part in a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Inmates of San Vittore Prison take part in a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Inmates of San Vittore Prison take part in a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A relative of an inmate stands on a police vehicle during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A relative of an inmate stands on a police vehicle during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A relative of an inmate stands on a police vehicle during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A journalist walks in front a wall at Tamara prison, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A journalist walks in front a wall at Tamara prison, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A journalist walks in front a wall at Tamara prison, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A relative of an inmate reacts during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A relative of an inmate reacts during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A relative of an inmate reacts during clashes with police outside of Rebibbia Prison during a prisoners' revolt, after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Prisoners are seen in cell windows inside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz

Prisoners are seen in cell windows inside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Prisoners are seen in cell windows inside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz
Relatives of prisoners show rifle bullets, outside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz.

Relatives of prisoners show rifle bullets, outside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz.

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Relatives of prisoners show rifle bullets, outside the La Modelo prison after a riot by prisoners demanding government health measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz.
Members of the Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Members of the Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Members of the Honduran Army distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Members of the Honduran Army keeps watch as they distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Members of the Honduran Army keeps watch as they distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Members of the Honduran Army keeps watch as they distribute protective face masks and gel to inmates at Tamara prison on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Convicts manufacture surgical masks and other protective gear to help meet the huge demand, in correctional prison in Nis, Serbia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Convicts manufacture surgical masks and other protective gear to help meet the huge demand, in correctional prison in Nis, Serbia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Convicts manufacture surgical masks and other protective gear to help meet the huge demand, in correctional prison in Nis, Serbia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of inmates gather outside Poggioreale prison in Naples, Italy, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Relatives of inmates gather outside Poggioreale prison in Naples, Italy, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Relatives of inmates gather outside Poggioreale prison in Naples, Italy, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus...

Next Slideshows

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.

7:00pm EDT
Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

6:50pm EDT
Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.

5:55pm EDT
Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that...

3:15pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Finding digital connections despite physical distance

Finding digital connections despite physical distance

People turn to the internet to stay connected for birthdays, school, exercise classes and more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing 2,500, has ended its lockdown after more than two months.

View More

