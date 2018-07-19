Edition:
Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents

A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria July 19, 2018. Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated on Thursday, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who had laid siege to them for several years. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria July 19, 2018. Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated on Thursday, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who had laid siege to them for several years. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels react in a bus after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. In exchange, the government was due to release hundreds of prisoners from its jails. Pro-Damascus TV stations said at least 20 buses carrying "militants" released from jail had crossed into rebel-held territory under the agreement. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels react in a bus after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. In exchange, the government was due to release hundreds of prisoners from its jails. Pro-Damascus TV stations said at least 20 buses carrying "militants" released from jail had crossed into rebel-held territory under the agreement. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Close to 7,000 people - civilians and fighters - were due to leave the loyalist Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province. They were being ferried out in a convoy of buses through rebel-held territory to nearby government-held territory in Aleppo province, state TV footage showed. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Close to 7,000 people - civilians and fighters - were due to leave the loyalist Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province. They were being ferried out in a convoy of buses through rebel-held territory to nearby government-held territory in Aleppo province, state TV footage showed. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People are seen as they are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Footage broadcast by al-Manar TV, which is run by the pro-Damascus Shi'ite group Hezbollah, showed the buses arriving at a government checkpoint in al-Eis, east of the two villages. Many had smashed windscreens - Al-Manar's reporter said they had been pelted with rocks as they drove through rebel areas. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People are seen as they are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Footage broadcast by al-Manar TV, which is run by the pro-Damascus Shi'ite group Hezbollah, showed the buses arriving at a government checkpoint in al-Eis, east of the two villages. Many had smashed windscreens - Al-Manar's reporter said they had been pelted with rocks as they drove through rebel areas. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Islamist rebel helps a prisoner released from government prisons as he arrives to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. A separate convoy of buses was then shown crossing from al-Eis into the rebel-held territory. Al-Manar's reporter at the scene said they were carrying detainees released under the deal. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An Islamist rebel helps a prisoner released from government prisons as he arrives to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. A separate convoy of buses was then shown crossing from al-Eis into the rebel-held territory. Al-Manar's reporter at the scene said they were carrying detainees released under the deal. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter loyal to President Bashar al Assad and a child are seen in a bus as they are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Population transfers have been a common feature of the seven-year war, but have mostly come at the expense of Assad's opponents. Rebels and civilians have been bussed out of their hometowns to insurgent territory in the north as government troops advanced, backed by Russian and Iranian forces. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A fighter loyal to President Bashar al Assad and a child are seen in a bus as they are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Population transfers have been a common feature of the seven-year war, but have mostly come at the expense of Assad's opponents. Rebels and civilians have been bussed out of their hometowns to insurgent territory in the north as government troops advanced, backed by Russian and Iranian forces. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels react after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. The opposition has decried it as a systematic policy of forcible displacement, or "demographic change", aimed at getting rid of Assad's opponents. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels react after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. The opposition has decried it as a systematic policy of forcible displacement, or "demographic change", aimed at getting rid of Assad's opponents. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stand near a group of fighters loyal to President Bashar al Assad who are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Assad has vowed to recover the entire country, and Idlib province is the last major insurgent-held part of Syria. The Syrian army and its allies are currently waging a rapidly advancing campaign against rebels in the southwest. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stand near a group of fighters loyal to President Bashar al Assad who are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Assad has vowed to recover the entire country, and Idlib province is the last major insurgent-held part of Syria. The Syrian army and its allies are currently waging a rapidly advancing campaign against rebels in the southwest. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman is seen in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Turkey, which has supported the anti-Assad opposition, has set up military observation posts in the northwest as part of an agreement with Assad's Russian and Iranian allies. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A woman is seen in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Turkey, which has supported the anti-Assad opposition, has set up military observation posts in the northwest as part of an agreement with Assad's Russian and Iranian allies. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near a bus carrying people from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. The conflict has taken on a sectarian dimension as it swelled out of protests against Assad's rule in 2011. Shi'ite militias backed by Iran have deployed from across the region to help Damascus against the rebels, many of whom identified themselves as Sunni Islamists. Assad comes from the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. The conflict has killed an estimated half a million people and driven some 11 million from their homes. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near a bus carrying people from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. The conflict has taken on a sectarian dimension as it swelled out of protests against Assad's rule in 2011. Shi'ite militias backed by Iran have deployed from across the region to help Damascus against the rebels, many of whom identified themselves as Sunni Islamists. Assad comes from the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. The conflict has killed an estimated half a million people and driven some 11 million from their homes. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. More than 120 buses arrived at the Shi'ite villages on Wednesday to take out the residents and fighters. Ambulances left first, ferrying out the sick to a government checkpoint. State-run al-Ikhbariya TV said 10 ambulances carrying a number of people in critical condition left the villages. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. More than 120 buses arrived at the Shi'ite villages on Wednesday to take out the residents and fighters. Ambulances left first, ferrying out the sick to a government checkpoint. State-run al-Ikhbariya TV said 10 ambulances carrying a number of people in critical condition left the villages. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels react in a bus after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. Opposition sources said officials from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition spearheaded by Syria's former al-Qaeda offshoot, and Iran's Revolutionary Guards had negotiated the latest swap. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels react in a bus after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. Opposition sources said officials from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition spearheaded by Syria's former al-Qaeda offshoot, and Iran's Revolutionary Guards had negotiated the latest swap. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A child with pigeons sits in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. A commander in the regional alliance that backs Assad and an Islamist rebel source familiar with the secret talks said separately that Turkey was also involved in the process, which builds on a deal from last year that was not fully implemented. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A child with pigeons sits in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. A commander in the regional alliance that backs Assad and an Islamist rebel source familiar with the secret talks said separately that Turkey was also involved in the process, which builds on a deal from last year that was not fully implemented. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham celebrate for their families and relatives who are released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. The evacuees were due to include Alawites taken hostage by rebels when they overran Idlib more than three years ago, the commander said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham celebrate for their families and relatives who are released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. The evacuees were due to include Alawites taken hostage by rebels when they overran Idlib more than three years ago, the commander said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Islamist rebel reacts with his son after he was released from government prison, as he arrives to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. In April last year, thousands of people were shuttled out of the two villages to government territory in a similar mediated agreement. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An Islamist rebel reacts with his son after he was released from government prison, as he arrives to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. In April last year, thousands of people were shuttled out of the two villages to government territory in a similar mediated agreement. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham react near a bus carrying civilians and fighters who are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. In exchange, hundreds of residents left two towns at the border with Lebanon, Madaya and Zabadani, which were in the hands of Sunni rebels at the time and under siege from pro-government forces. They were moved to Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham react near a bus carrying civilians and fighters who are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. In exchange, hundreds of residents left two towns at the border with Lebanon, Madaya and Zabadani, which were in the hands of Sunni rebels at the time and under siege from pro-government forces. They were moved to Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near ambulances and buses outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. But other parts of the deal - evacuating the people remaining in al-Foua and Kefraya and releasing 1,500 detainees from state prisons - did not go through at the time. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near ambulances and buses outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. But other parts of the deal - evacuating the people remaining in al-Foua and Kefraya and releasing 1,500 detainees from state prisons - did not go through at the time. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A child sits in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A child sits in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Buses are seen outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Buses are seen outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
