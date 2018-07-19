Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria July 19, 2018. Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated on Thursday, state television reported,...more
Islamist rebels react in a bus after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. In exchange, the government was due to release hundreds of prisoners from its jails. Pro-Damascus TV stations said at...more
Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Close to 7,000 people - civilians and fighters - were due to leave the loyalist Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province. They were being ferried out in a convoy of...more
People are seen as they are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Footage broadcast by al-Manar TV, which is run by the pro-Damascus Shi'ite group Hezbollah, showed the buses arriving at a government checkpoint in al-Eis, east of the...more
An Islamist rebel helps a prisoner released from government prisons as he arrives to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. A separate convoy of buses was then shown crossing from al-Eis into the rebel-held territory. Al-Manar's reporter at the scene said...more
A fighter loyal to President Bashar al Assad and a child are seen in a bus as they are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Population transfers have been a common feature of the seven-year war, but have mostly come at the expense of...more
Islamist rebels react after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. The opposition has decried it as a systematic policy of forcible displacement, or "demographic change", aimed at getting rid of...more
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stand near a group of fighters loyal to President Bashar al Assad who are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Assad has vowed to recover the entire country, and Idlib province is the last...more
A woman is seen in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. Turkey, which has supported the anti-Assad opposition, has set up military observation posts in the northwest as part of an agreement with Assad's Russian and...more
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near a bus carrying people from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. The conflict has taken on a sectarian dimension as it swelled out of protests against Assad's rule in 2011. Shi'ite militias...more
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. More than 120 buses arrived at the Shi'ite villages on Wednesday to take out the residents and fighters. Ambulances left first, ferrying out the sick to a...more
Islamist rebels react in a bus after they were released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. Opposition sources said officials from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition spearheaded by Syria's former al-Qaeda...more
A child with pigeons sits in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. A commander in the regional alliance that backs Assad and an Islamist rebel source familiar with the secret talks said separately that Turkey was also...more
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham celebrate for their families and relatives who are released from government prisons, as they arrive to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. The evacuees were due to include Alawites taken hostage by rebels when...more
An Islamist rebel reacts with his son after he was released from government prison, as he arrives to El Eis area in southern Aleppo. In April last year, thousands of people were shuttled out of the two villages to government territory in a similar...more
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham react near a bus carrying civilians and fighters who are evacuated from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. In exchange, hundreds of residents left two towns at the border with Lebanon, Madaya and Zabadani,...more
Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near ambulances and buses outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. But other parts of the deal - evacuating the people remaining in al-Foua and Kefraya and releasing 1,500 detainees from state...more
A child sits in a bus during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Buses are seen outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
