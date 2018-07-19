Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near a bus carrying people from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. The conflict has taken on a sectarian dimension as it swelled out of protests against Assad's rule in 2011. Shi'ite militias...more

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near a bus carrying people from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya. The conflict has taken on a sectarian dimension as it swelled out of protests against Assad's rule in 2011. Shi'ite militias backed by Iran have deployed from across the region to help Damascus against the rebels, many of whom identified themselves as Sunni Islamists. Assad comes from the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. The conflict has killed an estimated half a million people and driven some 11 million from their homes. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

