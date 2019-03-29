Edition:
Pro-Brexit 'March to Leave' reaches London

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a March to Leave demonstration in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A Pro-Brexit protester holds a placard, as he takes part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An EU flag is waved by an anti-Brexit protester looking over a pro-Brexit March to Leave demonstration as it walks along the River Thames, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Brexit protesters hold banners and wave flags at the March to Leave demonstration in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends the March to Leave demonstration in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pro-Brexit banner is seen on a van during the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, as they walk along the River Thames, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, as they walk along the River Thames, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pro-Brexit banner is seen on a van during the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An EU flag is waved by an anti-Brexit protester looking over a pro-Brexit March to Leave demonstration as it walks along the River Thames, in London, March 29. REUTERS/Toby Melville

