Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during Legislative Council's House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen falls down as he scuffles with security and pro-China legislators. Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Security officers stand in a row in front of pro-China legislator Starry Lee during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security and pro-China legislators during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Andrew Wan Siu-kin is being taken away by ambulance personnel after scuffling with security and pro-China legislators during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislators surround pro-China legislator Starry Lee during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Spectacular views of the super flower moon
The last supermoon of 2020 is named the "flower moon" by indigenous tribes for the flowers that bloom in May, according to NASA.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus surges across Brazil
Brazil is by far the hardest-hit nation in Latin America, with the Amazon city of Manaus suffering the country's most deadly outbreak per capita as COVID-19...
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day
Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.
UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.
