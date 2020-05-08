Edition:
United States
Fri May 8, 2020

Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong

Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during Legislative Council's House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
1 / 10
Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen falls down as he scuffles with security and pro-China legislators. Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
2 / 10
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
3 / 10
Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
4 / 10
Security officers stand in a row in front of pro-China legislator Starry Lee during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
5 / 10
Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security and pro-China legislators during Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
6 / 10
Pan-democratic legislator Andrew Wan Siu-kin is being taken away by ambulance personnel after scuffling with security and pro-China legislators during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
7 / 10
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
8 / 10
Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
9 / 10
Pan-democratic legislators surround pro-China legislator Starry Lee during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, May 08, 2020
10 / 10
