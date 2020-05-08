Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong

Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen falls down as he scuffles with security and pro-China legislators. Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising...more

Pan-democratic legislator Raymond Chan Chi-chuen falls down as he scuffles with security and pro-China legislators. Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

