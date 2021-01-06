Edition:
Pro-Trump protesters gather in Washington

An injured supporter of President Donald Trump is helped after a clash with counter-protesters during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts after being tear-gassed by police during a protest, in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts after getting tear-gassed by police during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President Donald Trump gestures during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President Donald Trump yells during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An injured supporter of President Donald Trump is helped after a clash with counter-protesters during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a costume attends a rally ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign during a rally ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Trump confidant and advisor Roger Stone looks at a cell phone next to supporters of President Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man who said he was an Oath Keeper providing security looks on ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign as others gather in front of the Supreme Court building ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of the Supreme Court ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of the Supreme Court ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pro-Trump demonstrators rally to protest the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

