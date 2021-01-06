Pro-Trump protesters gather in Washington
An injured supporter of President Donald Trump is helped after a clash with counter-protesters during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts after being tear-gassed by police during a protest, in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts after getting tear-gassed by police during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump gestures during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump yells during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An injured supporter of President Donald Trump is helped after a clash with counter-protesters during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a costume attends a rally ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign during a rally ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Trump confidant and advisor Roger Stone looks at a cell phone next to supporters of President Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon...more
A man who said he was an Oath Keeper providing security looks on ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign as others gather in front of the Supreme Court building ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of the Supreme Court ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of the Supreme Court ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pro-Trump demonstrators rally to protest the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month
December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with nearly 78,000 deaths.
Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election
Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin...
MORE IN PICTURES
Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month
December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with nearly 78,000 deaths.
Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election
Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.
Dakar Rally 2021
The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.
Our oddest photos from 2020
Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.
Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads
Britain begins its third coronavirus lockdown with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Senate control at stake in Georgia runoff elections
Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.