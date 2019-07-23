Edition:
Profile: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister in London, July 23. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson holds ice cream in Barry Island, before a hustings event with leadership rival Jeremy Hunt in Cardiff, July 6. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Boris Johnson, leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a battering ram as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Boris Johnson attends a hustings event in Nottingham, July 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Boris Johnson holds up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. headquarters, as part of his Conservative Party leadership campaign tour near Bedale, July 4. Darren Staples/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Boris Johnson reacts as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Boris Johnson smells his hands after shearing a sheep during his visit to Nosterfield farm near Ripon, North Yorkshire, July 4. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Boris Johnson visits a tea shop in Oxshott, Surrey, June 25. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Boris Johnson and Britain's former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab visit a butcher's shop in Oxshott, Surrey, June 25. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Boris Johnson drinks water as he attends a hustings event in Birmingham, June 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Boris Johnson offers cups of tea to journalists outside his home near Thame in Oxfordshire, August 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sits with Year 1 pupils from the Stingray class during a visit to St Leonard's Church of England Primary Academy in Hastings, March 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, October 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson holds a rhinoceros horn as he visits a Metropolitan Police wildlife crime unit in London, February 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at a bipedal humanoid robot Wabian2 at Waseda University's Kikuicho Campus in Tokyo, July 2017. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reads before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York, September 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures as he plays during his visit to a cricket academy in Kolkata, India, January 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the MED Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome, December 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, May 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign in Truro, May 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
London Mayor Boris Johnson looks at a fish while touring the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, November 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, October 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2013
British actress Barbara Windsor and London Mayor Boris Johnson play sitting volleyball at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, August 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2012
London Mayor Boris Johnson cycles off after speaking to the media in front of his home in London, February 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
London Mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he plants waterlilies at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London, March 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
London Mayor Boris Johnson squeezes onto a children's play rope bridge at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of its opening in east London, April 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2014
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London, June 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2013
London Mayor Boris Johnson tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village in London, July 2012. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
London Mayor Boris Johnson holds a brick as he speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, September 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
