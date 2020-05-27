Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis, May 26. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday over the death of the unarmed black man seen in a video lying...more

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis, May 26. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday over the death of the unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. REUTERS/Eric Miller

