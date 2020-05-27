Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody
Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A protest wearing a face mask with the words "I can't breathe" is seen at the area where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller
