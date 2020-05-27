Edition:
Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp;

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis, May 26. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday over the death of the unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A protest wearing a face mask with the words "I can't breathe" is seen at the area where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A protester stands at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Flowers are seen at the site where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was arrested by police officers before dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

