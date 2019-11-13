Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 13, 2019 | 12:12am EST

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses and other locations only hours after a senior police officer said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses and other locations only hours...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses and other locations only hours after a senior police officer said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 25
Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 25
An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 25
Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 25
Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 25
Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 25
A protesters throws a molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A protesters throws a molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A protesters throws a molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 25
A demonstrator points to the smashed windscreen of a damaged car during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Graffiti on the car reads, "Murdering students". REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator points to the smashed windscreen of a damaged car during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Graffiti on the car reads, "Murdering students". REUTERS/Shannon...more

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A demonstrator points to the smashed windscreen of a damaged car during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Graffiti on the car reads, "Murdering students". REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 25
A protester sits amid a road block outside City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A protester sits amid a road block outside City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A protester sits amid a road block outside City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 25
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 25
Riot police detain a protester as they standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police detain a protester as they standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Riot police detain a protester as they standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 25
University students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

University students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
University students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 25
Riot police standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Riot police standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 25
Demonstrators carry a goal post during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators carry a goal post during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Demonstrators carry a goal post during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 25
Protesters sit near a barricade as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters sit near a barricade as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Protesters sit near a barricade as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 25
Protesters take cover as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters take cover as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Protesters take cover as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
16 / 25
Demonstrators are seen with masks and umbrellas during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators are seen with masks and umbrellas during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Demonstrators are seen with masks and umbrellas during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 25
A student protester builds a roadblock outside the City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A student protester builds a roadblock outside the City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A student protester builds a roadblock outside the City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 25
Tear gas shells lie in an umbrella as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tear gas shells lie in an umbrella as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Tear gas shells lie in an umbrella as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 25
Anti-government protesters make Molotov cocktails during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters make Molotov cocktails during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Anti-government protesters make Molotov cocktails during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 25
An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
21 / 25
An anti-government protester uses a slingshot during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester uses a slingshot during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
An anti-government protester uses a slingshot during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
22 / 25
A protester receives medical attention during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A protester receives medical attention during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A protester receives medical attention during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 25
Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
24 / 25
Protesters form a barricade during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters form a barricade during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Protesters form a barricade during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

Nov 12 2019
Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.

Nov 12 2019
Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents...

Nov 12 2019
DIY shields of Chile's protests

DIY shields of Chile's protests

Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at...

Nov 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents scrambled to fill.

DIY shields of Chile's protests

DIY shields of Chile's protests

Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at least 20 dead and wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses.

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong smash windows and set fires in the Festival Walk shopping mall, including to a big Christmas tree.

Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv.

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week.

Venice under water

Venice under water

Rising waters flood parts of the Italian city.

Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor their military veterans in events across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast