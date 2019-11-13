Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses
Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses and other locations only hours...more
Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fire burns after anti-government protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters vandalize the MTR University station during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protesters throws a molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A demonstrator points to the smashed windscreen of a damaged car during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. Graffiti on the car reads, "Murdering students". REUTERS/Shannon...more
A protester sits amid a road block outside City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detain a protester as they standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police standoff with university students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators carry a goal post during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters sit near a barricade as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters take cover as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators are seen with masks and umbrellas during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A student protester builds a roadblock outside the City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tear gas shells lie in an umbrella as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters make Molotov cocktails during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester uses a slingshot during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester receives medical attention during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters form a barricade during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
